The most expensive resort in the world costs $100,000 a night — here's what you get

Musha Cay in the Bahamas, owned by David Copperfield, costs $42,000 a night. Necker Island, Richard Branson's private island resort in the British Virgin Islands, will set you back $77,500 a night. But Banwa Private Island, a new resort in the Philippines, costs $100,000 a night — the most expensive island resort in the world. So, what do you get for a six-figure stay?

The 15-acre island resort located in the archipelago of Palawan is a two-hour helicopter or seaplane ride from Manila. On the secluded island, there are six beachfront villas (ranging from one to four bedrooms) all with a private infinity pool and Jacuzzi. There are also 12 garden rooms and a top-level residential suite. The island can accommodate up to 48 people.

The inclusive resort has a full staff of chefs who cook with vegetables from the onsite organic farm and fish caught from the surrounding Sulu Sea. The resort even makes its own honey. The wine list has bottles costing as much as $36,000 (though premium wines are not included in the resort rate).

Guests have use of an island concierge and they can get unlimited spa treatments.

Banwa also has a myriad of included activities, like snorkeling, kayaking, jet skiing, scuba diving, sailing, yoga and tennis. There is an on-site marine specialist to talk about the local wildlife, including protected native animals like Hawksbill sea turtles and Tabon birds.

