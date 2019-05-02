US futures signal a muted open after Powell comments send stocks lower

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
"There's no turning back," Juan Guaido, opposition leader, said as he addressed supporters on the streets of Caracas on Wednesday.
In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...
Volkswagen posted operating profit of 3.9 billion euros for the first three months of the year, in line with analyst expectations.
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is planning to move its capital away from Jakarta, which is suffering from severe congestion and also rapidly sinking.
The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.
The LSE recently invested in Nivaura, a start-up that claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.
Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not considering a cut...
Despite rising headwinds and concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, Asian developing economies are still set to grow "in a very steady way," the president of the...
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday morning, as market participants digested comments from the Federal Reserve.
At around 03:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 22 points, indicating a positive open of just 3 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.
Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday on the back of new comments from Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank kept rates unchanged, but it dented some speculation about a potential rate cut on the horizon.
Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump had asked the central bank to cut rates and increase stimulus.
In the corporate world, Kellogg, Under Armour, CBS, Expedia and Gilead Sciences are due to report.
On the data front, there will be jobless claims, productivity data and unit labor costs at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10:00 a.m. ET.