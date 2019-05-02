US futures signal a muted open after Powell comments send stocks lower

Skip Navigation
Major banks are telling clients to be ready for a sudden rip...

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.

'There's no turning back': Venezuela's Guaido defiant after...

"There's no turning back," Juan Guaido, opposition leader, said as he addressed supporters on the streets of Caracas on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse says global trends will boost these sectors

In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...

VW says it's 'optimistic but also realistic' after US tariff...

Volkswagen posted operating profit of 3.9 billion euros for the first three months of the year, in line with analyst expectations.

Here's the one word from Jerome Powell that has people raising...

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'

Indonesia plans to move its capital from Jakarta. Here's why

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is planning to move its capital away from Jakarta, which is suffering from severe congestion and also rapidly sinking.

Fed holds rates steady, citing lack of inflation pressure

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.

London Stock Exchange CEO hints at how 300-year-old venue could...

The LSE recently invested in Nivaura, a start-up that claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.

Asia Pacific stocks mixed; Fed's Powell hints there won't be rate...

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not considering a cut...

Despite headwinds, Asia's developing economies set to grow 'very...

Despite rising headwinds and concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, Asian developing economies are still set to grow "in a very steady way," the president of the...

AG William Barr won't attend House Judiciary hearing scheduled...

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.

US futures signal a muted open after Powell comments send stocks lower

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday on the back of new comments from Chairman Jerome Powell.
  • The central bank kept rates unchanged, but it dented some speculation about a potential rate cut on the horizon.

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday morning, as market participants digested comments from the Federal Reserve.

At around 03:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 22 points, indicating a positive open of just 3 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday on the back of new comments from Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank kept rates unchanged, but it dented some speculation about a potential rate cut on the horizon.

Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump had asked the central bank to cut rates and increase stimulus.

In the corporate world, Kellogg, Under Armour, CBS, Expedia and Gilead Sciences are due to report.

On the data front, there will be jobless claims, productivity data and unit labor costs at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10:00 a.m. ET.