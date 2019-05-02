Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, CBS, Expedia and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shake Shake soared 8% in extended trading Thursday after reporting same-store sales that crushed expectations. The burger joint's same-store sales increase 3.6%, compared with the 0.9% expected on the Street. Earnings per share were in line with estimates at 13 cents. Revenue was $132.6 million, beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $126.3 million.

The fast-food company expects revenue between $576 million and $582 million for the full year 2019. That range is on the higher side of the estimated $577 million.

Beyond Meat shares continued to climb after hours Thursday — ticking nearly 5% higher — after the alternative protein company finished its first day of trading up 163%. In the strongest market debut so far this year, the plant based meat substitute maker is now valued at $3.77 billion.

Shares of CBS fell as much as 2% after the bell Thursday following the release of the media company's mixed first-quarter earnings. CBS posted earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $4.17 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share of $1.36 on revenue of $4.30 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The stock pared some losses after its initial dip.

Expedia shares dropped 3% in extended trading Thursday after reporting disappointing first-quarter revenue. The travel company reported a loss of 27 cents per share, posting a better result than the estimated 38 cent loss. Revenue came in at $2.61 billion, lower than the expected $2.69 billion. Expedia's room nights increased 9%, slightly lower than the expected 9.4% increase.

Shares of Activision Blizzard fell as much as 5% in extended trading Thursday after the company gave weak second-quarter guidance. For the first quarter, Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of 31 cents, topping estimates of 25 cents. Revenue came in at $1.26 billion, higher than the forecast $1.24 billion per Refinitiv consensus estimates.

For the second quarter, Activision Blizzard expects earnings per share of 23 cents. Analysts had projected 37 cents per share. It estimates revenue of $1.15 billion, also lower than the $1.28 billion expected by analysts.

Gilead Sciences jumped 1% after hours Thursday, before giving up those gains, after reporting mixed first-quarter earnings. The biotech company reported earnings per share of $1.76, topping Refinitiv estimates of $1.71. Revenue was $5.28 billion, lower than the $5.30 billion forecast by analysts.

Revenue for Gilead's HIV drug, Biktarvy, beat expectations of $682 million, coming in at $793 million.

Shares of Monster Beverage surged as much as 9% after hours Thursday after posting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, Monster reported earnings per share of 48 cents on revenue of $946 million. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $914 million, according to Refinitiv. The stock was last seen 6% up.

Weight Watchers shares rose 8% after hours Thursday after posting mixed first-quarter results. The wellness brand earned $363.2 million in revenue, compared with the $365.9 million expected. Weight Watchers posted a loss of 16 cents per share, better than the expected loss of 26 cents.