Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, CBS, Expedia and more

On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.Technologyread more
High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.Real Estateread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 2.Market Insiderread more
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear the Fed will not bend to the will of President Donald Trump, and so far he's winning.Market Insiderread more
Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...Politicsread more
Weight Watchers swung to a loss of $10.7 million during the first quarter from a profit last year, but it wasn't as bad as analysts expected.Health and Scienceread more
"I am pretty sanguine about this market longer-term, but the disciplined thing to do right now is to raise a little cash, prepare for a pullback" to do more buying, Jim Cramer...Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Two Democratic lawmakers in New York state proposed legislation that could take a financial bite out of private golf clubs, including Trump National Golf Club Westchester in...Politicsread more
Facebook says it banned Alex Jones and InfoWars, but Jones is already back broadcasting on the social network.Technologyread more
Embattled Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has been away from the job amid a corruption scandal centered around a children's book, announced her resignation through her...Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shake Shake soared 8% in extended trading Thursday after reporting same-store sales that crushed expectations. The burger joint's same-store sales increase 3.6%, compared with the 0.9% expected on the Street. Earnings per share were in line with estimates at 13 cents. Revenue was $132.6 million, beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $126.3 million.
The fast-food company expects revenue between $576 million and $582 million for the full year 2019. That range is on the higher side of the estimated $577 million.
Beyond Meat shares continued to climb after hours Thursday — ticking nearly 5% higher — after the alternative protein company finished its first day of trading up 163%. In the strongest market debut so far this year, the plant based meat substitute maker is now valued at $3.77 billion.
Shares of CBS fell as much as 2% after the bell Thursday following the release of the media company's mixed first-quarter earnings. CBS posted earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $4.17 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share of $1.36 on revenue of $4.30 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The stock pared some losses after its initial dip.
Expedia shares dropped 3% in extended trading Thursday after reporting disappointing first-quarter revenue. The travel company reported a loss of 27 cents per share, posting a better result than the estimated 38 cent loss. Revenue came in at $2.61 billion, lower than the expected $2.69 billion. Expedia's room nights increased 9%, slightly lower than the expected 9.4% increase.
Shares of Activision Blizzard fell as much as 5% in extended trading Thursday after the company gave weak second-quarter guidance. For the first quarter, Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of 31 cents, topping estimates of 25 cents. Revenue came in at $1.26 billion, higher than the forecast $1.24 billion per Refinitiv consensus estimates.
For the second quarter, Activision Blizzard expects earnings per share of 23 cents. Analysts had projected 37 cents per share. It estimates revenue of $1.15 billion, also lower than the $1.28 billion expected by analysts.
Gilead Sciences jumped 1% after hours Thursday, before giving up those gains, after reporting mixed first-quarter earnings. The biotech company reported earnings per share of $1.76, topping Refinitiv estimates of $1.71. Revenue was $5.28 billion, lower than the $5.30 billion forecast by analysts.
Revenue for Gilead's HIV drug, Biktarvy, beat expectations of $682 million, coming in at $793 million.
Shares of Monster Beverage surged as much as 9% after hours Thursday after posting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, Monster reported earnings per share of 48 cents on revenue of $946 million. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $914 million, according to Refinitiv. The stock was last seen 6% up.
Weight Watchers shares rose 8% after hours Thursday after posting mixed first-quarter results. The wellness brand earned $363.2 million in revenue, compared with the $365.9 million expected. Weight Watchers posted a loss of 16 cents per share, better than the expected loss of 26 cents.