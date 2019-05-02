Investor group demands changes to Uber's board ahead of IPO

Investor group CtW demanded changes to Uber's board of directors ahead of the ride-hailing company's anticipated IPO, saying on Wednesday its governance "falls short of best practices."

In a letter addressed to Uber Chairman Ronald Sugar, CtW called for the removal of former Merrill Lynch executive John Thain from Uber's board, citing his "reputation of poor business judgement on financial matters." The group also said Uber's board members, including its chairman, should reduce their outside commitments ahead of the firm's expected IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in coming weeks.

CtW is a union-affiliated pension fund adviser with more than $250 billion in assets under management. The group has previously scrutinized the board practices of companies like Tesla and said in the letter its funds intend to become "substantial" Uber shareholders.

The group was highly critical of Thain, who leads Uber's Audit Committee. CtW referenced the former Merrill Lynch chief executive's "close relationship" with Uber CFO Nelson Chai, who worked under Thain at NYSE, Merrill Lynch and CIT Group.