Walmart is testing ways to trim the size of its store management staff

Dow falls 200 points, stocks fall for a second day

Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Beyond Meat surges more than 125% in market debut

On Wednesday night, Beyond Meat priced its initial public offering at $25 per share.

Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983...

The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banks

Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as workers cope with...

Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hours

Pelosi accuses AG Barr of committing a crime: 'He lied to...

"The attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime," Nancy Pelosi says of William Barr.

Despite Trump, Moore says he 'doesn't see the case' for 1% Fed...

Stephen Moore, President Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve Board, rebukes the president's call for the central bank to sharply cut rates.

'I don't think he's a misogynist' — GOP Sen. Pat Toomey defends...

The Pennsylvania senator says he would be "inclined to support" Moore for a Federal Reserve board seat.

US plan to choke off Iran oil exports casts uncertainty over...

The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.

A SpaceX capsule built to fly humans was 'destroyed' during...

A top SpaceX official on Thursday confirmed reports that one of the company's Crew Dragon capsules was completely lost during testing in April.

Nadler threatens to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt over...

"He has failed to check the president's worst instincts," Nadler says as Barr skips a House hearing. "He has even failed to show up today."

Walmart is testing ways to trim the size of its store management...

Walmart is testing out a new employee structure within its stores in an attempt to reduce the size of its store management staff.

As S&P 500 sits at a record, nearly a quarter of stocks are stuck...

Not all stocks have joined in on the S&P 500's move back to records. More than one-fifth of its components are still at least 20% from 52-week highs even as the underlying...

Walmart is testing ways to trim the size of its store management staff

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
Key Points
  • Walmart is testing out a new employee structure within its stores in an attempt to cut the size of its store management staff.
  • The company is trying out having fewer mid-level store managers to oversee workers. These workers would have greater responsibility and their pay would be increased.
  • Walmart has been trying to trim its labor costs, but still needs to retain workers and attract talent.
An employee welcomes customers at a Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Burbank, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Walmart is testing out a new employee structure within its stores in an attempt to cut down the size of its store management staff.

The nation's biggest employer is looking to see if it can have fewer mid-level store managers overseeing workers, with these managers seeing both their responsibilities and their pay increase.

Walmart has been trying to trim its labor costs, but still needs to retain workers and attract talent in a tight labor market.

The new structure is already in place at 75 of its stores, and will be expanding to departments across 50 other supercenter locations over the next month.

Walmart will have its workers, ranked assistant store managers and department managers apply the positions, which are structured as management teams. Current managers also need to apply for new roles such as business leads, team leads and academy trainers. And the new plan will provide lower-ranking staffers with training, additional support from their managers and better recognition for good work.

Store managers will remain on the top of the structure, with newly created "business leads" ranked under them and "team leads" next in the hierarchy. Business lead salaries will be 10% higher than what assistant store managers currently make and team leads will receive a starting salary of $18 an hour.

These changes come after Walmart has endured decades of criticism from labor rights activists and lawsuits tied to its treatment of workers.

