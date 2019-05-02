Blue Origin launches and lands record mission of the rocket Bezos wants for flying space tourists

Blue Origin lands the rocket booster of New Shepard at the company's facility in West Texas.

Blue Origin, the space company of Jeff Bezos, completed a record breaking launch of its New Shepard rocket on Thursday.

Lifting off from Blue Origin's facility in West Texas, the mission was the first time the company launched and landed one of its rockets five times. Additionally, the rocket sent a company record 38 research and development experiments to the edge of space.