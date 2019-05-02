White House lawyer slams Mueller report for making 'political statements'

High home prices along with strong demand have today's youngest homebuyers moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for local economies and home values in those...Real Estateread more
Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...Politicsread more
Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.US Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Emmet Flood, who joined the White House legal team in May 2018, worked as an impeachment attorney for President Bill Clinton.Politicsread more
Beyond's Meat opening trade was $46 per share, nearly twice its IPO price of $25 per share.Food & Beverageread more
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banksFinanceread more
Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hoursTechnologyread more
"The attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime," Nancy Pelosi says of William Barr.Politicsread more
The FDA in March proposed limiting sales of fruity e-cigarette flavors to age-restricted stores to curb what it has labeled a teen vaping "epidemic." Reynolds says the plan is...Health and Scienceread more
The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.Energyread more
White House lawyer Emmet Flood sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of making "political statements" in his report on Russia and President Donald Trump.
Flood's five-page letter to Barr claimed that the report on Mueller's long-awaited and far-reaching probe should not be legitimized or taken as precedent, and argued that Trump has retained his executive privilege rights related to the probe.
The letter to Barr is dated April 19 — a day after the public release of a redacted version of Mueller's 448-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, possible collusion with the Kremlin and possible obstruction of justice by Trump himself.
Mueller's report "suffers from an extraordinary legal defect," Flood wrote. "It quite deliberately fails to comply with the requirements of governing law."
Flood zeroed in on one specific excerpt from the report, in which Mueller's team says that the evidence they obtained about potential obstruction by Trump prevents them from "from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred."
Conclusively determining innocence, Flood argued, "is never the task of the federal prosecutor." Rather, they are supported to complete their investigation and then ask a grand jury to decide on whether or not to lodge charges.
"Our country would be a very different (and very dangerous) place if prosecutors applied the SCO standard and citizens were obliged to prove 'conclusively ... that no criminal conduct occurred.'"
The excerpt from the Mueller report "can be understood only as political statements," Flood continued, even though prosecutors are "expected never to be political in the performance of their duties."
This, Flood wrote, "shows that the special counsel and his staff failed in their duty to act as prosecutors and only as prosecutors."
A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment on the letter.
Flood, who joined the White House legal team in May 2018, worked as an impeachment attorney for President Bill Clinton. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Flood was expected to leave his post following the release of the Mueller report.
Read Flood's letter to Attorney General William Barr below: