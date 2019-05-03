Adidas CEO says he doesn't wake up worrying about Kanye West's views and tweets

Adidas' boss isn't worried about Kanye West's political antics.

Kasper Rorsted, the sportswear firm's CEO, said he doesn't wake up worrying about the U.S. rapper's tweets and views "because he's been a great addition" to its celebrity portfolio.

"You need to look upon what you're signing up and I know Kanye quite well, he's a fantastic creative force," Rorsted told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe " on Friday.

"He has his own opinions, we don't always stand with those opinions," Rorsted added. "But there's no doubt that for both sides it has been a great relationship and overall on the bigger picture we've been super happy with that relationship."

West garnered a lot of attention last year over his endorsements of President Donald Trump, among other things. Headlines circled around his trip to the Oval Office in particular, where the music artist rambled for half an hour on topics ranging from his political views to his mental health.