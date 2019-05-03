Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren Buffett tells CNBC

Skip Navigation
Elon Musk to investors: Self-driving will make Tesla a $500...

On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.

Beyond Meat is being valued like a tech company but it makes food

Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.

Millennials are pouring into these smaller cities and buying...

High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, CBS,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 2.

Fed fends off efforts to be politicized by President Trump, for...

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear the Fed will not bend to the will of President Donald Trump, and so far he's winning.

Stephen Moore withdraws from Fed consideration, Trump says

Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...

Weight Watchers shares jump 15% as first-quarter earnings aren't...

Weight Watchers swung to a loss of $10.7 million during the first quarter from a profit last year, but it wasn't as bad as analysts expected.

Cramer breaks down why you should prepare for more market...

"I am pretty sanguine about this market longer-term, but the disciplined thing to do right now is to raise a little cash, prepare for a pullback" to do more buying, Jim Cramer...

NY state bill could bring bigger tax bite to golf clubs,...

Two Democratic lawmakers in New York state proposed legislation that could take a financial bite out of private golf clubs, including Trump National Golf Club Westchester in...

Cramer: Don't expect the Fed to bow to Trump's interest rates...

Jim Cramer on Thursday called it a "lunatic theory" to think that Fed Chair Jerome Powell should have gone along with President Donald Trump's call to cut interest rates.

Alex Jones was banned from Facebook but an hour later he was back

Facebook says it banned Alex Jones and InfoWars, but Jones quickly found a way around the ban.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigns amid criminal probe over...

Embattled Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has been away from the job amid a corruption scandal centered around a children's book, announced her resignation through her...

Tech

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren Buffett tells CNBC

Becky Quick@beckyquick
Key Points
  • "One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon so it will show up in the 13F" later this month, Warren Buffett told CNBC Thursday

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon so it will show up in the 13F" later this month, Buffett told CNBC Thursday, on the eve of the kick off of Berkshire's annual shareholders meeting in Omaha. Buffett was referring to either Todd Combs or Ted Weschler, who each manage portfolios of more than $13 billion in equities for Berkshire.

Buffett has long been a fan of both Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos, praising the company's dominance and the founder's business prowess. But while Buffett has sung the company's praises, he's never bought Amazon shares. So a headline that Berkshire was buying shares likely would spark interest in the markets.

"Yeah, I've been a fan, and I've been an idiot for not buying" Amazon shares, Buffett said. "But I want you to know it's no personality changes taking place."