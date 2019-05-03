Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren Buffett tells CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon so it will show up in the 13F" later this month, Buffett told CNBC Thursday, on the eve of the kick off of Berkshire's annual shareholders meeting in Omaha. Buffett was referring to either Todd Combs or Ted Weschler, who each manage portfolios of more than $13 billion in equities for Berkshire.

Buffett has long been a fan of both Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos, praising the company's dominance and the founder's business prowess. But while Buffett has sung the company's praises, he's never bought Amazon shares. So a headline that Berkshire was buying shares likely would spark interest in the markets.

"Yeah, I've been a fan, and I've been an idiot for not buying" Amazon shares, Buffett said. "But I want you to know it's no personality changes taking place."