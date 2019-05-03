Philippine central bank governor says he wants to lower reserves that banks must hold

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Technologyread more

Elon Musk to investors: Self-driving will make Tesla a $500...

On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.

Technologyread more

Beyond Meat is being valued like a tech company but it makes food

Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.

Technologyread more

Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca from 'Star Wars,' dies at 74

Peter Mayhew passed in North Texas surrounded by his family on the evening of April 30, according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account.

Entertainmentread more

We went inside Tesla's Gigafactory. Here's what it looked like

CNBC went inside the 'machine that builds the machine,' and what could eventually be one of a dozen massive Tesla factories globally.

Autosread more

Facebook is reportedly recruiting allies for its for crypto...

Facebook has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project, which is known internally as Project Libra, according to the report.

Technologyread more

Millennials are pouring into these smaller cities and buying...

High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.

Real Estateread more

YouTube says forthcoming original series and specials will be...

The tech company made the announcement Thursday night at its Brandcast event as part of the IAB Digital Content Newfronts.

Mediaread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, CBS,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 2.

Market Insiderread more

Asia Pacific stocks slip ahead of closely watched US jobs data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were lower in Friday morning trade, following a second day of losses overnight on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls set to...

Asia Marketsread more

Sinclair will buy Disney sports networks in deal valued at more...

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, has reached a deal valued at more than $10 billion to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney.

Deals and IPOsread more

Fed fends off efforts to be politicized by President Trump, for...

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear the Fed will not bend to the will of President Donald Trump, and so far he's winning.

Market Insiderread more
Central Banks

Philippine central bank governor says he wants to lower reserves that banks must hold

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Philippine central bank governor Benjamin Diokno said he plans to slash the country's reserve requirement ratio from the current 18% to a single digit before he steps down.
  • The ratio affects the amount of money banks must hold onto and, therefore, what they have to loan.
Benjamin Diokno, governor of the Philippines central bank.
Sam Kang Li | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Philippine central bank plans to relax in the coming years an important rule governing the amount of reserves that commercial banks must hold, according to its governor, Benjamin Diokno.

That rule is the reserve requirement ratio, which affects the amount of money banks must hold onto and what they have to loan. The ratio currently stands at 18% in the Philippines — one of the highest in the region, Diokno told CNBC's Mandy Drury on Friday at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in Fiji.

He added that he plans to slash the ratio to a "single digit" before the end of his term. Diokno's term as central bank governor ends in mid-2023.

Philippine central bankers are scheduled to meet and decide on monetary policy on May 9. Analysts at Citi wrote in a Friday note that they expect the central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, to hold its benchmark rate steady at 4.75%.