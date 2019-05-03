Philippine central bank governor says he wants to lower reserves that banks must hold

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.Technologyread more
Peter Mayhew passed in North Texas surrounded by his family on the evening of April 30, according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account.Entertainmentread more
CNBC went inside the 'machine that builds the machine,' and what could eventually be one of a dozen massive Tesla factories globally.Autosread more
Facebook has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project, which is known internally as Project Libra, according to the report.Technologyread more
High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.Real Estateread more
The tech company made the announcement Thursday night at its Brandcast event as part of the IAB Digital Content Newfronts.Mediaread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 2.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were lower in Friday morning trade, following a second day of losses overnight on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls set to...Asia Marketsread more
Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, has reached a deal valued at more than $10 billion to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney.Deals and IPOsread more
The Philippine central bank plans to relax in the coming years an important rule governing the amount of reserves that commercial banks must hold, according to its governor, Benjamin Diokno.
That rule is the reserve requirement ratio, which affects the amount of money banks must hold onto and what they have to loan. The ratio currently stands at 18% in the Philippines — one of the highest in the region, Diokno told CNBC's Mandy Drury on Friday at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in Fiji.
He added that he plans to slash the ratio to a "single digit" before the end of his term. Diokno's term as central bank governor ends in mid-2023.
Philippine central bankers are scheduled to meet and decide on monetary policy on May 9. Analysts at Citi wrote in a Friday note that they expect the central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, to hold its benchmark rate steady at 4.75%.