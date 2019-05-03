Burger King faces backlash after linking ad campaign to mental health, showing the risks of cause-based marketing

Burger King this week launched a new mental health awareness campaign complete with mood-themed "Real Meals." While some have applauded the campaign for helping raise awareness around mental illness, others have criticized it for seeming to make light of mental health issues.

Timed to Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Burger King's "Real Meals" include the Blue Meal, Salty Meal, Yaaas Meal and DGAF (Don't Give a F---) Meal, and are available only in select restaurants in a few cities. The campaign also includes an video spot on YouTube showing a montage of people in various emotional states, using the line: "No one is happy all the time. And that's OK." The company said it partnered with Mental Health America for the campaign.

The campaign quickly drew criticism from some on social media, who claimed it was downplaying mental illness or attempting to profit off the subject. Others wondered whether Burger King was making resources available for people with mental health issues or making monetary contributions to any organizations. "Mental disorders are not just moods like 'pissed' and 'DGAF,'" Tweeted. "They cause terrible suffering and hundreds of suicides every day. This new campaign of yours is extremely distasteful."

The campaign, done with ad agency Mullen Lowe, hits on a topic of wide interest and importance in today's culture. But experts say businesses seeking to use a topic like mental health in their marketing need to show it's a genuine, ongoing priority and not just a one-off.

Meanwhile, some mental health groups say elevating the conversation around mental health, even if it is through a marketing stunt, can be a good thing.