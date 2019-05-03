Cramer's lightning round: IPG is inexpensive, but don't buy it here

Skip Navigation
Here's the email Tesla sent employees telling them to stop...

In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.

GM, Tesla, Ford in race on EV pickups, but ranchers don't want...

"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.

There's a secretive tech fund inside Goldman Sachs returning 25%...

The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.

5 things Berkshire shareholders want to know from Buffett at the...

This guide breaks down these issues to help better navigate the hoopla surrounding this year's "Woodstock for Capitalists."

A Joe Biden parody website is outranking his official campaign...

A realistic-looking parody site featuring images of Biden touching women and children appears to be doing quite well on Google and other major search engines, particularly for...

Trump and Putin talked about Mueller report, Venezuela and North...

The discussion between the two leaders comes amid tense relations.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China could be a strong catalyst for stocks, even though analysts say the market may have already priced in much of the gains.

Stocks rise after unemployment falls to lowest in half century

Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. job creation was stronger than expected in April.

Acting Pentagon chief Shanahan defends US intelligence on crisis...

"I don't feel like we have an intelligence gap. I think we have very good reporting," acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters.

Cramer's week ahead: A red-hot market, and Uber's IPO

"We've got a runaway freight train of a market and I'd love to see the darned thing cool off for more than a session or two," the host said.

Sinclair to buy 21 regional sports networks from Disney at $10.6...

The broadcasting company said the networks had 74 million subscribers and brought in $3.8 billion in revenue in 2018.

Cramer's lightning round: IPG is inexpensive, but don't buy it here

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc: "Very inexpensive advertising stock. I'm not gonna say pull the trigger, but it is inexpensive.

Cedar Fair LP: "This youngin' likes yield. So do I. I think it's good. It's better, frankly, than Six Flags. "

NextEra Energy Inc: "You've got a good one with Nextera. It's a growth utility. There are very few of them in this country, and you've got one. I say buy, buy, buy."

Sysco Corp.: "I would buy right here."

Waste Management Inc.: "I'll give both short-term and long-term, which is buy. [CEO James] Fish is doing well."

Visa Inc.: "That stock has got a very long growth path.

