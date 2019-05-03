HSBC is scheduled to report earnings today. Here's what investors are watching

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
HSBC, Europe's largest bank, is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Friday.
Analyst forecasts compiled by Refinitiv showed that the bank's reported profit before tax is expected to come in at $5.399 billion for the January to March period, higher than its $4.755 billion from a year ago.
Revenue for the first quarter is expected to be $13.788 billion, little changed from the $13.71 billion that the bank reported a year ago, according to Refinitiv.
Investors will also be watching whether the bank made any progress in containing costs, especially after it failed to achieve its target of positive "jaws." The jaws ratio is positive when revenue grows faster than costs. HSBC ended 2018 with jaws of minus 1.2 percent.
HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares were down by around 0.4% on Friday, but the stock performance for the year is still up by around 5%. Meanwhile, the bank's London-listed shares have lost around 3.22% so far this year.
HSBC, headquartered in London, earns most of its profits from Asia. A number of its U.K. banking peers such as Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland in recent weeks reported declines in first-quarter profits.
But Standard Chartered, a fellow British bank with a focus on emerging markets including Asia, reported a 10% jump in quarterly profit.