Mark Cuban says this $25-an-hour gig was his 'best job ever'

It's not often you hear a billionaire openly wish to go back to making an hourly wage. But Mark Cuban says the "best job" he ever had came during his college days, and it paid him $25 an hour.

Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," recently discussed the long list of side-jobs he took to pay his way through school on a podcast with host Jim Rome.

"I think I invented the word 'side-hustle,'" Cuban said.

But while Cuban held a lot of different jobs — from selling garbage bags as a kid to working in a bar while at while at Indiana University — the billionaire says one still stands out as the best.

"I got paid $25 an hour back then to teach [disco] dancing to sororities," Cuban told Rome. "It was the best job ever."

Cuban (who showed off his dancing skills on the fifth season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars") even thinks that would still be a pretty desirable job today, which might not be surprising, especially considering the fact that the federal minimum wage is currently just $7.25 per hour (though it's higher in some states, and Congress is working on increasing the minimum to $15 an hour).

"I mean, $25 an hour, are you kidding me? I'd take that job now," Cuban said.