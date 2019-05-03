North Korea launched a short-range missile, South Korean military says

In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.Technologyread more
North Korea launched a short-range missile on Saturday, a South Korean military official told NBC News.
"We confirm that North Korea has launched an unidentified short-range missile at around 09:06 KST off eastern area in Hodo Bando (near Wonsan in Gangwon Province) towards the eastern direction," a South Korean military official told NBC News. "South Korea and the U.S. authorities are in the process of analyzing the details concerning the missile launch."
A senior administration official told NBC that National Security Advisor John Bolton has "fully briefed" President Donald Trump on the situation.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "We are aware of North Korea's actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary."
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
This incident comes a little over two weeks after Pyongyang said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of a new type of tactical guided weapon.
Saturday's launch is the second time North Korea fired a missile since talks collapsed between Trump and Kim in February. The two men had met in Hanoi to discuss the possibility of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but those talks ended abruptly without a deal. That summit had followed the historic meeting between Kim and Trump in Singapore last June.
Saturday's missile launch risks reigniting tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.
The Trump administration has been pressing North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons but so far Pyongyang has resisted. The North Korean leader had his first meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.