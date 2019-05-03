Sansa is the best leader on 'Game of Thrones,' says Columbia Business School professor

Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister get a lot of attention as the heroes, or antiheroes, of the HBO show "Game of Thrones." But Bruce Craven, Columbia Business School professor and author of "Win or Die: Leadership Secrets from Game of Thrones," tells CNBC Make It that the character with the best leadership qualities is none other than Sansa Stark.

Various characters from all over the seven kingdoms have maneuvered and manipulated their way around each other in their pursuit for power since the show debuted in 2011, but Sansa has succeeded where many of her friends — and enemies — have not.

"She confronted horrible challenges. She lost much of her family. She was isolated," says Craven. "Yet she managed to learn from very difficult, treacherous people and, at the same time, stay true to her values about protecting her family."

She has managed to survive devastating conflict in Westeros, help reunite her family and bring stability back to Winterfell.