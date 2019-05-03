National Social Security month just ended, and it concluded with a sober reminder.

The program's trustees came out last week with their latest projections, reaffirming that the primary trust fund is on track to run dry in just 15 years. When depleted, the current "plan" for Social Security is to cut benefits across-the-board by 23 percent for every retired woman, man or couple. That is a reckoning we should all agree must be avoided.

Social Security's retirement program (technically Old-Age and Survivors Insurance, OASI) is critical for the more than 50 million beneficiaries who rely upon it and the millions more who will join the ranks in future generations.

It has historically been a powerful force against old-age poverty and the foundation of financial security for all those in retirement. But unless something is done, Social Security will morph into a major source of stress and insecurity, as people worry about how much they can rely on promised benefits.

While Social Security plays a crucial role, the checks are not large. For new retirees who claim benefits at 66, the current full retirement age, monthly benefits range from about $840 for low-paid workers to $2,950 for those who consistently earned the maximum taxable amount. In fact, many workers claim early, which reduces the amount they get by up to 25%.

For the most desperate beneficiaries, tacking on a 23% automatic reduction would be ruinous. Yet this is what the trustees project in 2034 will happen by law when the program no longer has any reserves and is forced to restrain its benefits to annual income.