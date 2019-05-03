Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Activision Blizzard, Dish Network, Tesla & more

This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.Economyread more
The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.Financeread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the Mueller report, Venezuela and North Korea during a phone call on Friday, the White House said.Politicsread more
Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. job creation was stronger than expected in April.US Marketsread more
Increasingly extreme weather, from floods to wildfires to high-category hurricanes, are causing increasing damage to the nation's neighborhoods. Now, new research shows much...Rising Risksread more
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Friday.Market Insiderread more
"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.Autosread more
The new campaign promotes Facebook Groups, which will feature prominently in the new version of the Facebook app.Technologyread more
Today, Ericsson is putting the infrastructure in place that is needed to make 5G a reality, and tower climbers like Jordan Robinson are in high demand to lay the groundwork.At Workread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday:
Newell Brands — Newell Brands shares soared more than 11% after the company beat Wall Street estimates on its first-quarter results. The Rubbermaid container and Elmer glue maker reported earnings of 14 cents per share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 6 cents per share.
CBS — Shares of the media company fell nearly 2.3% after reporting quarterly revenue that missed analyst expectations. CBS posted a revenue of $4.17 billion for the first quarter, while analysts polled by Refnitiv expected sales to total $4.3 billion.
Activision Blizzard — Shares of Activision Blizzard were down 5.4% a day after the company said its monthly active users fell nearly 8% from the same time period a year ago. That decline overshadowed stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Expedia — The travel site's stock dropped 2.3% after the company reported a lower-than-expected occupancy rate in its affiliated hotels. Room nights, a key measure for the hotel industry, grew by 9% in the first quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected growth of 9.4%. Revenue for the quarter also disappointed investors.
Gilead Sciences —Gilead Sciences gained 3.2% after revenue from from the company's HIV medication Biktarvy crushed expectations, bringing in $793 million, $111 million higher than expected. The pharmaceutical company also reported earnings of $1.76 per share, 15 cents higher than a Refinitiv estimate.
Shake Shack — Shake Shack jumped 4.1% after the company reported same store sales that surpassed analyst expectations. The burger joint reported first-quarter same-store sales growth of 3.6%, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had only expected a 0.9% increase.
U.S. Steel — The company's stock jumped more than 10% on the back of quarterly results that surpassed analyst expectations. U.S. Steel posted earnings per share of 47 cents, easily topping a Refinitiv estimate of 22 cents. Revenue for the first quarter also topped expectations.
Walmart — Walmart shares rose 1% after an analyst at Bernstein upgraded the retailer's stock to outperform from market perform, noting Walmart could show an "outsized" return moving forward.
Tesla — Shares of the electric car maker were up 4.5% after the company said it increased the size of the stock and bond offering. Tesla said it was set to raise up to $2.7 billion in capital, which would also include a $25 million from CEO Elon Musk.
Dish Network — Shares of the U.S. television provider rose nearly 4% despite the release of disappointing quarterly results. Dish Network reported earnings per share of 65 cents on revenue of $3.187 billion. Wall Street expected a profit of 66 cents a share on sales of $3.188 billion, according to Refinitiv.
—CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab, Matt Lavietes and Jessica Bursztynsky contributed to this report.