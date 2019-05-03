This trivia app cancels your student debt. One woman just won $50,0000

Where did the actor Steve McQueen live as a child? Does brackish water have more freshwater than saltwater?

If you can correctly answer questions like these, you might be done with your student loans sooner than you expected.

Some 400,000 people have registered with Givling, a trivia app that is helping people pay off their student debt, said Seth Beard, Givling's chief marketing officer. People are tested in pop culture, history, geography, math, chemistry and more. Users play rounds of trivia on teams of three and prizes are given out weekly.

The company was founded around four years ago, but it's taken off over the last year, Beard said. More than 5,000 people have won prizes on the app, he said, and the company has paid out $3 million. (The money can go toward student loans or a mortgage, and some of the payouts can be used on anything.)

Nearly 45 million Americans are in debt from their education. The average student now graduates $30,000 in the hole, compared with $10,000 in the early 1990s. The average borrower takes between 16 years and 18 years to pay off their debt, according to Mark Kantrowitz, an expert on student debt.

Cynthia Thomas Reher's boss first told her about Givling, knowing that she was deep in debt. She and her husband borrowed more than $400,000 to attend the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.