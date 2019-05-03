Temptation to 'game the system' could derail US-China trade deal, says former American official

A trade deal between the United States and China — which may be just around the corner — could be derailed by a "temptation to game the system," a former U.S. diplomat and ambassador told CNBC on Friday. While there's a "strong likelihood" that the two sides will be able to hammer out a deal, there are a few factors that could derail its prospects, said Frank Lavin, who formerly served as U.S. under secretary of commerce for international trade. "There's always a temptation for someone to game the system. If you and I are in an agreement, and we're there and we're going to sign tomorrow, I always have an incentive to say, 'Why don't I just take my offer down one percent?' And you're already at the table, you're already set for celebration, and let me just see if I can do this," said Lavin, who is now chief executive of business consultancy Export Now. In particular, there's potential for "gamesmanship" when it comes to trade concessions that will be "painful for China," involving the trickier intellectual property issues, according to Lavin, who was also U.S. ambassador to Singapore.

No deal is comprehensive, always there's some issue or group or segment that isn't addressed. And so they are going to scream bloody murder. Frank Lavin Export Now CEO

"But on some of the IP issues — we're going to end compulsory licensing, or end compulsory sharing of IP data — that's a little harder to enforce, because what is compulsory? There might not be anything formally legal that requires it, but there might be incentives, or pressure, or say, you want to build a new plant in China, can we really go along with it?" he said. "So the scope for gamesmanship, I think, with some of these issues, and that's going to be where the U.S. does have to discipline the system, and ... police what's going on," Lavin added. And while some parts of the deal may require external enforcement, the elements of an agreement that are less painful for China are likely to see a "self-enforcing, self-discipline" type of system, Lavin said. "Because look, lower tariffs help China, they help the consumers, they temper inflation. So, that's easy to live with, and it's very visible, very transparent," he said. China earlier this month announced it would lower tariffs on some imported consumer goods ranging from computers to furniture and bicycles.

President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Fred Dufour | AFP | Getty Images