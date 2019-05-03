US futures edge higher ahead of nonfarm payrolls data

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday morning, as market participants await key data.
At around 02:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 43 points, indicating a positive open of about 28 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as interest rates moved higher in the bond markets. Previous comments by the Federal Reserve sent rates higher, which is traditionally negative for equities.
Nonetheless, Friday's session will focus on important data releases. These include nonfarm payrolls, unemployment data and average hourly wages due out 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be services PMIs at 9:45 a.m. ET.
There will also be some corporate earnings from Fiat Chrysler and TransCanada.
Investors are also monitoring different speeches from Federal Reserve representatives. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 10:15 a.m. ET and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will address an audience at 11:30 a.m. ET.