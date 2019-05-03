Warren Buffett was willing to invest $20 billion in Occidental bid for Anadarko: sources

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.Jobsread more
Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.Marketsread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.Marketsread more
The market is pricey — the forward earnings multiple for the S&P 500 is over 17, well above the historic norm of 15 to 16.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Iran's oil minister says OPEC is "likely to collapse" because some members are targeting their fellow producers, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.Energyread more
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.Marketsread more
Warren Buffett was willing to offer double what he eventually committed to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, sources said.Energyread more
Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
Former Facebook board member Donald Graham says too much regulation of American tech firms will elevate Chinese companies.Technologyread more
In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.Oil and Gasread more
Warren Buffett was willing to invest $20 billion to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, double the investment the Oracle of Omaha eventually committed to the Houston-based driller, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.
The Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO is also receiving a $50 million signing fee as part of his company's $10 billion investment in Occidental, sources said.
Occidental revealed on Tuesday that Berkshire has committed to invest $10 billion in the company to fund its proposed acquisition of Anadarko. Berkshire would make the investment by purchasing 100,000 shares of preferred stock, which pays out an 8% annual dividend.
Buffett's investment is contingent on Occidental striking a deal to buy Anadarko, which has an agreement in place to be bought by Chevron. Berkshire will pocket the signing fee whether or not the deal goes through, sources told Faber.
Buffett revealed on Friday that the deal with Occidental came together in a matter of days in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick. Buffett says he received a request to meet with Occidental through Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan last Friday, met with the driller's CEO Vicki Hollub on Sunday morning, and inked the deal within about an hour.