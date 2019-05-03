A lot of Democrats are running for president in 2020. Here's where the frontrunners stand on the issues

Skip Navigation
There's a secretive tech fund inside Goldman Sachs returning 25%...

The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.

Financeread more

Stocks rise after unemployment falls to lowest in half century

Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. job creation was stronger than expected in April.

US Marketsread more

Trump and Putin talked about Mueller report, Venezuela and North...

President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the Mueller report, Venezuela and North Korea during a phone call Friday, the White House said.

Politicsread more

Buffett says no textbook could have predicted the strange economy...

This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.

Economyread more

Tom Lee predicts the S&P 500 will gain an additional 7% by end of...

Lee says his new year-end target for the S&P reflects the first-quarter earnings "recession," which he said so far has not been as bad as feared.

Marketsread more

Fed's Mester says she fully supports the central bank's patient...

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester spoke with CNBC on Friday.

The Fedread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China could be a strong catalyst for stocks, even though analysts say the market may have already priced in much of the gains.

Market Insiderread more

Millions of homes are underinsured against natural disasters

Increasingly extreme weather, from floods to wildfires to high-category hurricanes, are causing ever more damage to the nation's neighborhoods. Now, new research shows much of...

Rising Risksread more

Tesla shares jump after carmaker raises size of stock and bond...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Activision Blizzard, Dish...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Friday.

Market Insiderread more

GM, Tesla, Ford in race on EV pickups, but ranchers don't want...

"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.

Autosread more
Politics

A lot of Democrats are running for president in 2020. Here's where the frontrunners stand on the issues

Jordan Smith
VIDEO8:2108:21
Here's where the 2020 Democratic frontrunners stand on the issues

The 2020 Democratic campaign is jam-packed with candidates, and the first primary votes won't even be cast until next year.

Democratic voters have become fired up in the Trump era, and progressive ideas that once seemed fringe are moving into the mainstream. Centrist candidates are now vying for the nomination alongside progressive firebrands, and the pressure is on to stand out.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are leading the pack of candidates, according to a recent CNN poll. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have also been making inroads in recent polling.

These candidates agree on many issues, but they disagree on some big ticket items, like health care and the economy.

Here's what we know so far about how they want to shape America's future, and how Democratic primary voters might react to their records.

