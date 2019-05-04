Trump says he had 'a very good call' with Putin, sees 'tremendous potential' for Russia relationship

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett thinks CEOs of failing banks with literally everything they're worth.Marketsread more
Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz is in dispute with its auditor, so Berkshire Hathaway hasn't gotten the food company's financials.Marketsread more
Warren Buffett has shown a bigger interest in the oil industry with his recent $10 billion investment to back Occidental's bid for Anadarko, and he said it's a bet on the...Marketsread more
Warren Buffett's aversion to bitcoin just escalated.Marketsread more
Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and Warren Buffett's longtime partner Charlie Munger hinted that the company will buy more of its own shares in the future.Marketsread more
More than a year ago Buffett looked into investing in the ride-sharing company, which is going public this year at a valuation above $80 billion.Marketsread more
Melon Active Fixed Income CIO David Leduc believes investors should avoid long-duration bonds to avert potential losses.Futures Nowread more
President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with North Korea 'will happen' and Kim 'does not want to break his promise to me.'Politicsread more
A senior administration official told NBC that National Security Advisor John Bolton has "fully briefed" President Donald Trump on the situation.Defenseread more
In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.Technologyread more
There are 15.8 million independent workers who are full-timers. But getting recognized as a full-fledged employee — at Uber, Lyft and elsewhere — is not coming anytime soon....At Workread more
President Donald Trump on Saturday continued to promote his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying there is "tremendous potential" for the two countries to have a good or great relationship.
Trump suggested the "Fake News Media" is not covering that potential fairly. He alleged the media misled the public about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
"Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media," he tweeted.
Trump and Putin spoke for over an hour on Friday, the White House said. The two discussed the Mueller report, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea and nuclear arms control.
Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are currently heightened on several fronts.
Washington backs Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in his bid to push strongman Nicolas Maduro from power, while Moscow is supporting the Maduro regime. The Trump administration also suspended a major nuclear arms treaty with Russia this year, and U.S. sanctions remain in place on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and its role in the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in order to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and bolster Trump. Mueller indicted 13 individuals and three entities in Russia on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by posing as Americans to stoke political and racial tension on social media during the election.
Mueller's report concluded that the Trump campaign welcomed Russia's assistance in the 2016 campaign but found insufficient evidence to bring a charge of conspiracy. American law enforcement warns that Russia will likely step up its efforts during the 2020 election.
Trump continued his long-standing criticism of the media's coverage of the investigation on Saturday, saying "Look how they have misled you on 'Russia Collusion.'"
"When will the Radical Left Wing Media apologize to me for knowingly getting the Russia Collusion Delusion story so wrong? The real story is about to happen!" Trump tweeted earlier on Saturday.
Trump questioned why the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC are allowed on Twitter and Facebook. He said much of their work is "FAKE NEWS."
In fact, Mueller's investigation did not attempt to assess whether collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia took place. Collusion is not a legal term. The special counsel considered whether there was evidence of criminal conspiracy.
— CNBC's Tucker Higgins contributed to this report.