'Avengers: Endgame' breaks $2 billion at the box office in record time, on pace to dethrone 'Avatar'

As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.Technologyread more
"Avengers: Endgame" continues to catapult over film industry records on its way to becoming the highest grossing film of all time. The Disney and Marvel Studios film, which is...Entertainmentread more
While it holds the first Democratic presidential caucuses, Iowa carries even more intrigue as it is affected by trade issues and flooding during President Trump's reelection...Politicsread more
Musk told analysts in an earnings conference call last month that Tesla would be launching its own insurance product later in May.Buffett Watchread more
Micro futures begin trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange this weekend, and they offer "huge" benefits to day traders, experts say.Futures Nowread more
After a review, officials found Maximum Security was guilty of a contact foul and awarded the win to the William Mott-trained Country House.Sportsread more
Berkshire Hathaway's Amazon bet seems to stray from Warren Buffett's value investing style, but the Oracle of Omaha said the e-commence giant is exactly a value company.Marketsread more
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett thinks CEOs of failing banks should lose literally everything they're worth.Marketsread more
GDPR is turning one year old this month. It's been a rocky ride. The organization that runs the landmark privacy legislation's implementation is underfunded. And the law...Cybersecurityread more
"Avengers: Endgame" continues to catapult over film industry records on its way to becoming the highest grossing film of all time.
The Disney and Marvel Studios film, which is currently in its second weekend in theaters, has garnered more than $2.189 billion worldwide, the fastest a film has ever surpassed the $2 billion mark at the box office.
It took the previous record holder, "Avatar," which has several sequels in the works, 47 days to reach that mark a decade ago.
Domestically, "Endgame" hauled in $145.8 million this weekend, a 60% decrease from its first week. The film has now earned $620 million in the U.S. since its debut.
Internationally, the superhero flick earned $282.2 million over the weekend, bringing its total international tally to $1.569 billion.
With this continued strength at the global box office, "Endgame" has a chance of becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.
As of Sunday's estimates, "Endgame" has surpassed "Jurassic Park," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Titanic."
Now the only title that stands in its way is "Avatar," the 2009 fantasy and sci-fi epic directed by James Cameron and distributed by 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired in March. During its run, "Avatar" earned $2.78 billion.
Only two weeks into its run, "Endgame" is more than halfway to that goal. Analysts predicted last week that "Endgame" could ultimately generate between $2.7 billion to $3.5 billion at the global box office.