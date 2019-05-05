Skip Navigation
Entertainment

'Avengers: Endgame' breaks $2 billion at the box office in record time, on pace to dethrone 'Avatar'

Key Points
  • In just two weeks, "Avengers: Endgame"  has garnered more than $2.189 billion worldwide.
  • This is the fastest a film has ever surpassed the $2 billion mark at the box office.
  • As of Sunday, "Endgame" is the second-highest grossing film of all time, just behind "Avatar."
"Avengers: Endgame" continues to catapult over film industry records on its way to becoming the highest grossing film of all time.

The Disney and Marvel Studios film, which is currently in its second weekend in theaters, has garnered more than $2.189 billion worldwide, the fastest a film has ever surpassed the $2 billion mark at the box office.

It took the previous record holder, "Avatar," which has several sequels in the works, 47 days to reach that mark a decade ago.

Domestically, "Endgame" hauled in $145.8 million this weekend, a 60% decrease from its first week. The film has now earned $620 million in the U.S. since its debut.

Internationally, the superhero flick earned $282.2 million over the weekend, bringing its total international tally to $1.569 billion.

With this continued strength at the global box office, "Endgame" has a chance of becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.

As of Sunday's estimates, "Endgame" has surpassed "Jurassic Park," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Titanic."

Now the only title that stands in its way is "Avatar," the 2009 fantasy and sci-fi epic directed by James Cameron and distributed by 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired in March. During its run, "Avatar" earned $2.78 billion.

Only two weeks into its run, "Endgame" is more than halfway to that goal. Analysts predicted last week that "Endgame" could ultimately generate between $2.7 billion to $3.5 billion at the global box office.

