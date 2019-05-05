This former Facebook employee is putting couples on first dates in front of an audience, and livestreaming it all on Instagram

Two strangers chat on their blind date during UpDating, an interactive dating show in New York.

Sam Nedimyer was watching a blind date from afar. The girl, a cute blonde named Paige Garrett, had caught his eye, and Nedimyer thought he had a better chance with her than the guy who was chatting her up.

"I was like, you know what? Let me see if I can get on stage. And we went from there," Nedimyer said.

This wasn't at a bar or a restaurant. Nedimyer, 34, was in the audience at a new interactive dating show in New York called UpDating. The show puts strangers on blind dates in front of live and online audiences, who can weigh in through Instagram polls, comments and direct messages. Audience members can send in topics to talk about or vote someone off the date -- or they can do what Nedimyer did, and slide into the show's DMs with a request to go on stage.

"If things get awkward or there's a lull in conversation, the hosts step in and take topics from the audience to help the date out," said Garrett, 28. "It's like improv -- you don't know what's going to be thrown at you."

The date didn't work out for Nedimyer and Garrett. She voted him off and opted for a second date with her first guy.

But UpDating has become a hit with New Yorkers. The start-up has hosted 20 shows around New York since its launch in October. The shows sell out to crowds of about 200, and last month, UpDating began streaming the shows to its Instagram followers.