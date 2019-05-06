'American Ninja Warrior' host Akbar Gbajabiamila's money secret: 'I think like a poor man'

Before Akbar Gbajabiamila became a pro football player and co-host of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," he was a kid growing up in South Central Los Angeles with six siblings and immigrant parents.

During that time, he formed ideas about money that he still carries with him today.

"I had a counselor once tell me that I had a poor mentality," he said. "I think like a poor man.

"I'm OK with that," Gbajabiamila added. "Because it keeps me humble.

"It keeps me staying within a framework that allows me to invest in my future."

Gbajabiamila's parents, who emigrated from Nigeria in 1974, were both business owners. His father owned a plumbing business and his mother had her own hair salon. They instilled in him the importance of saving money.

"I can hear them in their Nigerian accent: 'You better save for a rainy day, save for a rainy day,'" he said. "And to me that was the foundation of my financial literacy."