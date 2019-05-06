Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Five Below, Fortune Brands, Disney & more

Barclays downgraded the stock mainly on valuation.

"We are downgrading FIVE, one of our best-in-class names within our coverage universe, from Overweight to Equal Weight. FIVE has surpassed our prior price target, and while we are raising our price target to $140 to reflect continued business momentum, current valuation already reflects much of the fundamental strength we discussed in our December 7th 2018 report Upgrading to Overweight. Our new price target of $140 values FIVE at ~21x FY20 EV/EBITDA, which contemplates FIVE's continued emergence as one of the most attractive growth stories in retail, but at $140, we believe FIVE is fully valued therefore cannot warrant an Overweight rating. Said differently, in order to justify an OW rating – we would need to value FIVE at $165 (implying ~13% upside from Friday's level) – and this would reflect an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~29x – lofty in our view. Our new $140 price target values FIVE (at 21x) below peak valuation of ~25x EV/EBITDA, but still well above the 2yr average of ~17x and in line with other high growth consumer retailers/brands (such as NKE, LULU, UAA) – all trade in the 19x-22x range. Figure 2 depicts our methodology on looking at high quality, high growth names on EV/EBITDAR relative to ROIC + Sales growth – and on this metric – FIVE falls slightly above the curve on valuation at current levels. "