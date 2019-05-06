China's Liu is still set to join US trade talks this week, a potentially positive sign for a deal

Skip Navigation
Liu is still set to join US trade talks this week, a potentially...

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.

Chinese delegation will come to the US for trade talks after...

The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...

Dow makes stunning comeback, recovering nearly all of 471-point...

Stocks recovered the bulk of their earlier losses on Monday as investors bet China and the U.S. will strike a trade deal despite President Donald Trump's threat to hike...

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn unveils two new trades at the...

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed two positions his firm has taken, both relating to leasing in the transportation industry.

Here's why the stock market made a big comeback and didn't crash...

President Trump's threats to slap more tariffs on China are being viewed as a bargaining tactic, and analysts say the most likely outcome is still a deal.

Trump reignites the China trade war — here's how we got here

Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.

David Einhorn calls Elon Musk's Tesla promises 'a lot of...

At the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn said CEO Elon Musk's Tesla promises are "horse---t."

What Chevron loses if Occidental wins bidding war for Anadarko

A victory by Occidental would block Chevron from advancing some of its key priorities and bolster one of its biggest Big Oil rivals.

China trade talks hit stocks—Buffett, Cramer and other experts on...

Threats from President Donald Trump seemed to throw a wrench in U.S.-China trade talks this weekend, but experts say there are still ways for negotiations to move forward.

Apple and Google remove three dating apps for letting kids under...

The FTC warned Ukraine-based Wildec that three of its dating apps appeared to violate the commission's rules by letting young children sign up.

Fourteen dead after private jet crashes between Las Vegas and...

The remains of a plane have been found after it disappeared en route from the U.S. city of Las Vegas to Monterrey in northern Mexico.

Health tech start-up uBiome suspends clinical operations...

uBiome has temporarily suspended clinical operations, and will stop selling its SmartJane and SmartGut tests until further notice.

China's Liu is still set to join US trade talks this week, a potentially positive sign for a deal

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Kayla Tausche@kaylatausche
Key Points
  • Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is still set to lead a Chinese delegation in trade talks in Washington this week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. 
  • The U.S. will increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10% on Friday, he said. 
President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join a delegation in the United States this week, a potentially positive sign for efforts by the world's two largest economies to strike a trade agreement. 

Liu's presence could be telling: market watchers considered it more likely that the U.S. would hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10% if he did not attend the talks. 

The tariff increase will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, according to Lighthizer. But the U.S. would reconsider the duties if talks get back on track, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also told reporters. 

The Chinese team is set to come to Washington on Thursday and Friday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters on Monday. Talks continue, and the two sides are not cutting off discussions after President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs already placed on Chinese products and add new duties, the trade official said. 

Their comments follow a choppy day in both Asian and U.S. stock markets sparked by Trump's tweeted tariff threat. While U.S. equities initially plunged Monday, they recovered throughout the day as investors surmised that the president may not have upended the talks. CNBC previously reported that a Chinese team would still come to the U.S. this week for talks, although it may be smaller than originally planned.

U.S. officials said they saw a shift in tone in the talks over the weekend. Mnuchin said China wanted to go back on clear commitments that had the potential to change the deal significantly. 

Lighthizer described an "erosion of commitments" on the part of the Chinese. 

— CNBC's Stephanie Dhue contributed to this report

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

