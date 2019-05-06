Jeffrey Gundlach slams Democratic Presidential candidates: 'I say short them all'

Jeffrey Gundlach speaking at the 24th Annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York on May 6, 2019.

Jeffrey Gundlach is not shy when it comes to ridiculing the Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The so-called bond king and DoubleLine Capital CEO first fired shots at former Vice President Joe Biden, who last month announced his presidential bid amid accusations by several women that he touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

"Now, Joe is grabbing the spotlight ... but no, Joe, I don't want your hands on my shoulders," Gundlach said Monday from the Sohn Conference in New York. He added Biden's touching reminds him of the college game "Space Invaders."

Gundlach also made fun of entrepreneur Andrew Yang's proposal to give Americans a check of $1,000 every month, saying the recipients would also include one of the richest people in the world Jeff Bezos.

With a photo of Yang on the screen wearing a hat saying "math," Gundlach said Yang "isn't even good that math," and most Americans don't like math.

Gundlach went on throwing shade at former U.S. congressman from Texas Beto O'Rourke, calling him a "snowflake" and saying his real name is Robert. Senator Elizabeth Warren also didn't escape from Gundlach's scathing critique. He called Warren "the mother-in-law from hell."

"I say short them all," Gundlach said referring to all the Democratic candidates he mentioned.