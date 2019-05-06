Palestinians report Gaza truce with Israel as violence ebbs

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said "I don't do cover-ups" at a surprise White House press conference where he blasted investigations into his presidency. "This whole thing was a...Politicsread more
When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.Market Insiderread more
China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat strategy on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
The president abruptly walked out of a meeting on Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continued to investigate him.Politicsread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.Marketsread more
Sidewalk Labs has faced public scrutiny over its plans to build a smart city on Toronto's waterfront, adding obstacles for the project.Technologyread more
A put credit spread is a good, risk-conscious way to trade the volatile semiconductor cohort, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
Investors are writing off Lowe's new CEO Marvin Ellison, "but he's been there for five minutes," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Analysts urged clients to adjust their portfolios over Huawei concerns.Investingread more
Active managers are having a breakout year and Goldman Sachs has a way to mirror their strategy.Marketsread more
A deadly surge in violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel petered out overnight and Palestinian officials reported that Egypt had mediated a truce early on Monday.
The latest round of fighting erupted three days ago, peaking on Sunday when rockets and missiles from Gaza killed four civilians in Israel, and Israeli strikes killed 19 Palestinians, more than half of them civilians.
Two Palestinian officials and a TV station belonging to Hamas, Gaza's Islamist rulers, said a ceasefire had been reached at 0430 a.m. (0130 GMT), apparently stopping the violence from broadening into a conflict which neither side seemed keen on fighting.
Israeli officials did not comment on whether a truce had been reached.
Israel's military said that more than 600 rockets and other projectiles — over 150 of them intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-missile system — had been fired at southern Israeli cities and villages since Friday. It said it attacked about 320 targets belonging to Gaza militant groups.
But the violence — the most serious border clashes since a spate of fighting in November — appeared to abate early on Monday.
Rocket sirens in southern Israel, which had gone off continuously over the weekend, sending residents running for cover, were quite for a few hours straight before dawn. Israel's military reported no new air strikes in Gaza.
Egypt and the United Nations, who have served as brokers in the past, had been trying to mediate a truce.
The violence began two days ago when a sniper from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad fired at Israeli troops, wounding two soldiers, according to the Israeli military.
Islamic Jihad accused Israel of delaying implementation of previous understandings brokered by Egypt in an effort to end violence and ease blockaded Gaza's economic hardship.
This time, Israeli strategic affairs analysts said, both Islamic Jihad and Hamas militants appeared to believe they had some leverage to press for concessions from Israel, where independence day celebrations begin on Wednesday.
Some 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza, the economy of which has suffered years of Israeli and Egyptian blockades as well as recent foreign aid cuts and sanctions by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas' West Bank-based rival.
Israel says its blockade is necessary to stop weapons reaching Hamas, with which it has fought three wars since the group seized control of Gaza in 2007, two years after Israel withdrew its settlers and troops from the area.