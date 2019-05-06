Socially responsible investing movement is hot and there are no signs of it cooling off

Socially responsible investing has exploded across the globe and interest in it has never been higher. But there is a real chance the business and financial communities will let slip opportunities to fully capitalize on the demand.

SRI assets are growing at nearly 40% year-over-year since 2016, according to the US SIF Foundation's "Report on US Sustainable, Responsible and Impact Investing Trends." There is now more than $12 trillion invested in a variety of socially responsible ways. That's 1 out of 4 of the total assets under management in the U.S. alone.

Nearly every company in the S&P 500 Index now issues a sustainability report. Yet businesses are not celebrating their social impact even though many have embraced corporate social responsibility practices, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, giving back to their local communities and promoting fair labor.

Sustainable business trade organization Ceres reports that "companies fail to communicate sustainability as an integral part of the decision-making that drives business value. They share sustainability information in ways that reinforce the misconception that environmental, social and governance issues are extra-financial and not material."

This is exactly what happened with the "green" movement after Al Gore's 2006 film "An Inconvenient Truth" woke investors to environmental exigencies: Interest and demand for environmentally friendly products and services zoomed, but few companies were well-positioned to properly and sustainably supply what the public wanted, never mind convey the sustainable programs they aspired to put into place.

Sure, corporate behemoths such as Walmart, GE and UPS were quick to spin their newfound love for the Earth, mom-and-pop shops advertised recycled crafts and locally grown fruits and vegetables got placed in the front supermarket aisles. However, the market crash of 2008 soon pulled the organic fibered rug out from underneath green corporate dreams, and austerity took hold. The bright, green future turned a darker shade.

It needn't have. Environmental messaging and more transparent commitments for "doing well by doing good" would have strengthened customer relationships — even with nascent plans in place. Consumers go for values more than value. Numerous studies show consumers are willing to pay more for goods aligned with positive values and invest with their souls.