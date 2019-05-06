Stocks with the biggest moves after hours: Avid, AIG and more

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Avid Technologies jumped almost 7% in extended trading Monday after the technology company announced an amendment to its existing financing agreement that would add extend another $100 million to the company's line of credit, at a reduced interest rate.
American International Group's stock climbed more than 6% after the company reported first-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. The finance and insurance company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, 52 cents higher than expected, and revenues of $12.64 billion, compared with estimates of $12.28 billion.
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies surged more than 17% in extended trading on Monday after the photovoltaics company reported first-quarter earnings that seemed to please the Street. The Israeli company reported earnings of 37 cents per share and revenue of $786.9 million.
Intersect ENT shares plummeted more than 16% after the medical device company announced that its CEO Lisa Earnhardt has resigned her post, but will remain on the board. Kieran Gallahue has been appointed as interim CEO and executive chairman of the board. The board has initiated a search to identify a permanent CEO.
Intersect ENT also lowered its guidance for the 2019 fiscal year to a range of $113 million to $117 million, down from a range of $123 million to $127 million.
Shares of Glu fell nearly 5% after the game developer gave weak second-quarter guidance. The game developer expects second-quarter bookings between $102 million and $105 million, slightly lower than analyst projections of $108.5 million. The company reported first-quarter revenues of $95.9 million, $6.1 million higher than expected.