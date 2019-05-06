This strategy can help investors save on taxes — if it's done right

Ariel Skelley | Blend Images | Getty Images

Market volatility can turn into a tax-savings play for savvy advisors and their clients — as long as they do it right. Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy in which investors deliberately incur losses in a taxable account by selling off investments that have fallen in value. By doing so, investors can offset capital gains from appreciated assets that they've sold. "If we had big year for equities and we're taking a gain, can we free up some losses to offset it?" asked Michael Landsberg, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' Personal Financial Planning Executive Committee. Just be aware that this strategy isn't right for everyone. It can come with its share of trip-ups. "The main consideration is that tax-loss harvesting isn't the end-all, be-all solution for everyone," Landsberg said.

How it works

PeopleImages | E+ | Getty Images

Falling markets present investors with potential losses, provided they've sold some of their assets during the downturn. If the investor takes the loss by the end of the year, she can use it to offset capital gains realized elsewhere within the portfolio. In the event the losses are greater than the gains, that investor can apply up to $3,000 a year in losses to offset ordinary income. To maintain the portfolio's allocation, the investor can buy a similar asset to replace the one sold, provided she adheres to the wash-sale rule.

If it goes beyond a certain threshold, it leads to concerns around churning the portfolio, generating trading fees and getting the overall portfolio out of wack. Michael Landsberg American Institute of CPAs' Personal Financial Planning Executive Committee

That means that if you sell a security at a loss and buy the same or similar security within 30 days before or after the sale, the IRS won't allow you to claim the loss on your tax return. Tread carefully. Even if you sell the dogs in your taxable accounts, you can still violate the wash-sale rule if you buy or sell a similar investment in your retirement accounts. Bear in mind that tax-loss harvesting doesn't save taxes permanently. Rather, it defers them. That's because at some point, you'll likely sell the asset you bought to replace your losing position — and you'll owe taxes on it. Finally, investors and advisors should be cognizant of the applicable tax rates. They're key in determining how much you owe or how much you save from selling losing positions. If you sell a security you've held for less than a year, you're recording either a short term-gain or a short-term loss. Short-term gains are taxed at the same rate as ordinary income: up to a top rate of 37%. If you've held a security for more than a year and you sell it, you book either a long-term capital gain or a loss. Long-term capital gains are subject to a maximum of 20%.

Defining tax alpha

Branimir76 | E+ | Getty Images

Quantifying the benefit of tax-loss harvesting — that so-called tax-alpha — is where things can get tricky. A recent academic paper modeled out a tax-loss harvesting strategy using a portfolio of the 500 largest securities by market capitalization from July 1926 to June 2018, breaking down that length of time into four 23-year periods. In all, tax-loss harvesting yielded an average benefit of 51 basis points each year, assuming an investor had a marginal tax rate of 35%.

However, this 0.51% boost was anything but steady. Over time, the tax alpha was as low as 0.26% or as high as 0.88% per year, meaning there was a lot of variability depending on market performance. "The returns for the strategy are period-specific: The best time to harvest the losses is when stocks are way down," said Terence C. Burnham, associate professor of finance at Chapman University and co-author of the paper. "The losses do me no good if I have no gains," he said. "The present value of the loss is lower if it's going to be recognized five or seven years out."

Knowing your caveats