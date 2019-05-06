Three options strategies for the week: May 6, 2019

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.Investingread more
All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.Marketsread more
However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.Marketsread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.Technologyread more
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...Marketsread more
"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.Economyread more
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...Health and Scienceread more
Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.Trading Nationread more
The committee had set a Monday morning deadline for the DOJ to provide Congress with Mueller's full, unredacted Russia report and its underlying evidence.Politicsread more
"In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Warren Buffett says.Marketsread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Dan Nathan outlined a call calendar in Disney.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down call buying in the U.S. Oil Fund.
Mike Khouw also illustrated a call calendar in Electronic Arts.