What Chevron stands to lose if Occidental wins bidding war for Anadarko

Michael Wirth, CEO of Chevron. Adam Jeffery | CNBC

On Monday, sources told CNBC's David Faber that Anadarko is likely to determine by end of day that Occidental's offer is superior. If that happens Chevron will have four days to counter with another bid. "With growing certainty that Oxy can deliver on its bid and an Oxy shareholder vote now off the table, Chevron's ability to win out by incrementally raising their offer looks gone. Likely Chevron would need to match or beat Oxy's $76/share offer to carry the day at this point," said Andrew Dittmar, and M&A analyst at Drillinginfo. To be sure, losing the bidding war would not be a devastating blow for Chevron. On Monday, Morgan Stanley said Chevron is still an attractive investment, deal or no deal. "If [Chevron] does not acquire [Anadarko], it still walks away in a good position, in our view: management shows its commitment to capital discipline and has $1 B of extra cash from the breakup fee," the investment bank said in a research note on Monday. Still, if Occidental wins, the Houston-based driller would not only block Chevron from advancing some its top priorities, but it would also bolster Total, a major rival, at Chevron's expense.

One of those priorities is growing Chevron's footprint in U.S. shale fields, the driving force behind a boom in American oil and gas production. The tie-up with Anadarko would give Chevron access to a 75-mile-wide strip of continuous land in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, making it easier for the company to expand its large-scale drilling operations. Chevron also hopes to bring its manufacturing-style process to Anadarko's large position in Colorado's DJ Basin. An Occidental-Anadarko deal would also spoil Chevron's hopes of pumping more oil from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico without investing in new multi-billion dollar offshore production hubs. Last month, Chevron highlighted opportunities to connect Chevron's existing offshore platforms to Anadarko's deepwater fields, and vice versa, through relatively inexpensive infrastructure called tiebacks. Offshore production generates a lot of cash, giving oil companies a steady flow of capital that bolsters their balance sheet. Last, an Occidental victory would keep Chevron from taking over Anadarko's liquefied natural gas export project in Mozambique, along the southeastern coast of Africa. Like other oil majors, Chevron is building up its business producing LNG, or natural gas super-chilled to its liquid form for transport, to take advantage of surging demand for the fuel.