What to watch today: Dow set to plunge, Trump tariff threat, Buffett and more

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures were sharply lower this morning after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China. The Dow posted its second straight weekly drop last week, though the S&P 500 is up for two weeks in a row. The Nasdaq has six straight weekly gains. (CNBC)



Trump said over the weekend that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase to 25% on Friday, despite repeated claims by the Trump administration in recent weeks that trade talks with Beijing were going well. The tariff rate on those goods was originally set at 10%. (CNBC)



Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA, BRKB) saw operating profit rise to $5.56 billion during the first quarter from $5.29 billion the prior year. Berkshire held its annual meeting over the weekend, and CEO Warren Buffett joins Becky Quick on "Squawk Box" this morning from 6am to 9am ET. (CNBC)



Food distributor Sysco (SYY) and Tyson Foods (TSN) are set to issue quarterly earnings this morning, while AIG (AIG), International Flavors (IFF), KLA-Tencor (KLAC), Mosaic (MOS), and Rent-A-Center (RCII) will be out with earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

There are no economic reports on the calendar for today.