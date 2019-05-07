Boeing downgraded by Barclays on survey showing fliers will avoid 737 Max

Skip Navigation
What to watch today: China trade, Trump's tax returns, Google and...

Futures are pointing to a lower Wall Street open, despite a late day Monday comeback.

If Trump slaps China with threatened tariffs, the consumer could...

Analysts say if Trump follows through, U.S. consumers will be the ones to pick up the tab on apparel, shoes, toys and electronics.

Trump reignites the China trade war — here's how we got here

Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.

Liu is still set to join trade talks this week, as US says...

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.

Mnuchin won't release Trump's tax returns: No 'legitimate...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...

Rick Perry: It is time for America to boost its AI dominance

The energy secretary announced that the DOE partnered with Cray and AMD to build Frontier, three new machines with an exascale system, at Oak Ridge National Lab, capable of up...

China trade talks hit stocks—Buffett, Cramer and other experts on...

Threats from President Donald Trump seemed to throw a wrench in U.S.-China trade talks this weekend, but experts say there are still ways for negotiations to move forward.

Gundlach says volatile interest rates ahead can make investors a...

The bond king isn't sure which way bond yields are headed, but he does see a good bet that they'll move a lot.

Major US companies do not see tariffs as big deal in China trade...

Stock markets around the world were caught by surprise when President Donald Trump tweeted another tariff threat against China, but major corporations in the US recently...

If you're invested in global ETFs, get ready for more China...

Mainland China is becoming an increasingly important part of the emerging market landscape at MSCI, the indexing company's chief says.

Walmart is opening dozens of vet clinics in stores, launching...

Walmart is opening up dozens more veterinary clinics in its stores and launching its first online pet pharmacy, hoping to lure more U.S. pet owners who are spending billions...

Boeing downgraded by Barclays on survey showing fliers will avoid 737 Max

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Barclays lowered its rating of Boeing shares to equal weight from overweight on Tuesday as the firm's survey of airline passengers says many people will avoid the 737 Max "for an extended period" once the aircraft is flying again.

"In order to gauge perception of the 737 MAX, we surveyed 1,765 fliers in N America and Europe, reflecting a broad mix of age groups, income levels and frequency of airline travel," Barclays said in a note to investors.

"Nearly half won't fly MAX for year or more ... if given the choice between a MAX and another aircraft type on otherwise identical flights, 52% would choose the other aircraft type," Barclays said.

Boeing shares fell 1.3% in premarket trading from Monday's close of $371.60 a share.

Barclays also lowered its price target on Boeing's stock to $367 a share from $417 a share.