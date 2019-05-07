Cramer Remix: There aren't enough safety zones in this market, so don't buy into the weakness

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Wall Street lacks enough "safety zone areas" to warrant picking any stocks in current market weakness.

But the "Mad Money" host also cautioned that, because of uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade relations, it may be a gamble to do more selling after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its fourth negative session in the past five.

Cramer said he fears that another tweet from President Donald Trump could shake up stock trading again. The market would rally again if Trump says progress was made with the Chinese and calls of the tariff hike he planned this Friday, Cramer said.

Trump really cares about the stock market and that's why its hard to turn against the market after this decline, he continued.

"He regards the Dow and the S&P 500 as the truest benchmarks of whether or not he's doing a good job," Cramer said. "So if we have another terrible day like today, the president might give Wall Street what it wants and go easier on China. That's why I think it is too late to sell down here and I am so itching to tell you to pull the trigger, but I want to wait."

Consumer packaged goods stocks are tough to buy here because they have run high and lost their dividend protection, Cramer said. Discount domestic retailers are caught in the crosshairs of the potential tariff hike on billions of dollars of Chinese imports, and the cloud kings — Cramer's list of seven hot technology stocks — may see more selling as money managers prepare for Uber's Friday IPO.

The FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet — are also in a pickle. While Cramer has different underlying reasons not to buy each of these tech giants at this time, they could also take another hit ahead of Uber's debut.

Furthermore, its not a time to buy defensive stock such as PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, or Estee Lauder because there's not need to worry about a slowdown, Cramer said.

"Remember the silver lining: the same thing that allows Trump to play hardball with the Chinese — the fabulous economy with 3.6% unemployment and 3.2% GDP — will also make the stock market buyable again once the weak hands get shaken out and the panic's done," he said.

