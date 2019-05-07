Cramer's lightning round: Don't shift positions on Starbucks. They're in fine shape

Starbucks Corp.: "This stock was up today. That's a sign of great strength, but I'm not gonna tell you to change to anything, but I do think the company's doing well. We interviewed Kevin Johnson recently, the CEO, and he's doing a remarkable job. They're in fine shape."

Penumbra Inc.: "Another medical device company that I'm not that familiar with ... we're gonna have to come back on that one. Remember, I do like Dexcom and they're doing terrific, even though people have been shorting it. "

HealthEquity Inc.: "It's a very interesting company about health care, about your savings in health care and what they do and I really like it. I'd like them to come on because I've been watching the business model, and I think they can be much bigger than they really are."

Turning Point Brands Inc.: "You know I can't recommend tobacco stocks. I just can't do it. I feel the same way about Juul. I just can't. Life's too short, sorry. Too many people in my life died from this stuff."

Tilray Inc.: "That ownership structure's all messed up. You gotta do Canopy with the great ownership structure. Bruce Linton at the mound and Bill Newlands with Constellation Brands. That's the one I want you in. "

CVS Health Corp.: "I think CVS has stood the test of time. I thought that last quarter was good, and I like what they're doing with Aetna. I know that right now single-payer is in vogue. I know that people think that [CEO] Larry Merlo has bitten off more than he can chew. I have to tell you I think that CVS at these prices is a bargain."

Timkmen Co.: "I think that Timken represents the best of American manufacturing."