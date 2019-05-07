Cramer's lightning round: Don't shift positions on Starbucks. They're in fine shape

Skip Navigation
Trade war fears crush stocks and sell-off could keep going if...

An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.

Lyft posts large loss in its first quarterly report as a public...

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Dow drops 470 points on growing trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance for new tariffs

"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Papa John's,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 7.

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

Cramer: Uber's IPO, tariffs could be a 'one-two punch' — sell...

"Even after today's huge losses, I am still concerned about what could happen on Friday," Jim Cramer says.

Papa John's swings to a loss as fallout from spat with founder...

Papa John's reported first-quarter net loss of $3.80 million, or 12 cents per share, down from a net income of $17.4 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

The US is terrible at building high-speed rail — here's why

The U.S. has no high-speed trains, aside from sections of Amtrak's Acela line in the Northeast Corridor. Watch to find out why.

Former creative director for Netflix puts water in a can, calls...

From its name to the melted skull on the front of the can, Liquid Death markets itself as the punk option for bottled water drinkers.

Polaris CEO calls potential tariff raises 'downright...

The CEO of manufacturing company Polaris is calling an impending tariff increase a catastrophe for his business.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Don't shift positions on Starbucks. They're in fine shape

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Starbucks Corp.: "This stock was up today. That's a sign of great strength, but I'm not gonna tell you to change to anything, but I do think the company's doing well. We interviewed Kevin Johnson recently, the CEO, and he's doing a remarkable job. They're in fine shape."

Penumbra Inc.: "Another medical device company that I'm not that familiar with ... we're gonna have to come back on that one. Remember, I do like Dexcom and they're doing terrific, even though people have been shorting it. "

HealthEquity Inc.: "It's a very interesting company about health care, about your savings in health care and what they do and I really like it. I'd like them to come on because I've been watching the  business model, and I think they can be much bigger than they really are."

Turning Point Brands Inc.: "You know I can't recommend tobacco stocks. I just can't do it. I feel the same way about Juul. I just can't. Life's too short, sorry. Too many people in my life died from this stuff."

Tilray Inc.: "That ownership structure's all messed up. You gotta do Canopy with the great ownership structure. Bruce Linton at the mound and Bill Newlands with Constellation Brands. That's the one I want you in. "

CVS Health Corp.: "I think CVS has stood the test of time. I thought that last quarter was good, and I like what they're doing with Aetna. I know that right now single-payer is in vogue. I know that people think that [CEO] Larry Merlo has bitten off more than he can chew. I have to tell you I think that CVS at these prices is a bargain."

Timkmen Co.: "I think that Timken represents the best of American manufacturing."

