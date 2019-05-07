Disney delays 'Avatar 2,' sets dates for three 'Star Wars' films

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.Trading Nationread more
Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.Marketsread more
"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.Marketsread more
Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.Technologyread more
Wall Street analysts fear what a prolonged U.S. China trade war would do to their coverage universe.Marketsread more
People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.Investingread more
Powell wrote that the Federal Reserve viewed climate risks through the lens of potential "shocks to the system" in the form of severe weather events, rather than as a systemic...Politicsread more
A number of former employees, executives and suppliers who spoke to CNBC say the culture at Kraft Heinz incentivized employees to first and foremost hit their targets, which...Food & Beverageread more
Cook Political Report's David Wasserman is challenging two broadly-accepted understandings of the 2020 presidential race: that Joe Biden's moderation muddies his chance to...Politicsread more
Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...Tech Guideread more
For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.Marketsread more
Walt Disney announced Tuesday that it will push back the release of science-fiction sequel "Avatar 2" by a year, to December 2021, and it will debut new "Star Wars" films in 2022, 2024 and 2026.
"Avatar," released in 2009, is the highest-grossing movie in history, with $2.8 billion in global ticket sales.
Disney originally said it would release "Avatar 2" in 2014, before it changed the date to 2017 and then to December 2020. More sequels will follow, with "Avatar 3" to be released in 2023, "Avatar 4" in 2025, and "Avatar 5" in 2027, Disney said.
According to director James Cameron, the second and third installments of the franchise have already begun filming.
Disney did not reveal any other details regarding the planned "Star Wars" movies.
Disney acquired the "Avatar" franchise and several other films through its recent purchase of film and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. The combined studios now control over 38% of the 2019 domestic box office.
In addition to these updates, Disney announced several other changes and release dates through 2027, including several untitled Marvel and Pixar movies.
Disney's current Marvel offering, "Avengers: Endgame," is the largest theatrical release of all time, bringing in $2.23 billion so far.