Disney delays 'Avatar 2,' sets dates for three 'Star Wars' films

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges nearly 600 points on growing trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Trading Nationread more

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance for new tariffs

"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.

Marketsread more

Lyft to report earnings for the first time as a public company

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

Technologyread more

These sectors worry Wall Street analysts in the ongoing U.S....

Wall Street analysts fear what a prolonged U.S. China trade war would do to their coverage universe.

Marketsread more

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

Investingread more

The Fed is preparing the US financial system for climate change,...

Powell wrote that the Federal Reserve viewed climate risks through the lens of potential "shocks to the system" in the form of severe weather events, rather than as a systemic...

Politicsread more

Misconduct at Kraft Heinz highlights pressure to meet bonus...

A number of former employees, executives and suppliers who spoke to CNBC say the culture at Kraft Heinz incentivized employees to first and foremost hit their targets, which...

Food & Beverageread more

How Joe Biden could win the battle but lose the war to Trump in...

Cook Political Report's David Wasserman is challenging two broadly-accepted understandings of the 2020 presidential race: that Joe Biden's moderation muddies his chance to...

Politicsread more

Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day as soon as...

Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...

Tech Guideread more

Goldman Sachs: Stick with shares of domestic companies, dividend...

For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.

Marketsread more

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the national debt is 'totally...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is flagging risks in the rising U.S. deficit.

Marketsread more
Entertainment

Disney delays 'Avatar 2,' sets dates for three 'Star Wars' films

Isabel Soisson
Key Points
  • Walt Disney pushes back the release of science-fiction sequel "Avatar 2" by a year, to December 2021.
  • "Avatar," released in 2009, is the highest-grossing movie in history.
  • The company also announces it will debut new "Star Wars" films in 2022, 2024 and 2026.
The Disney Store in New York.
Richard Levine | Corbis | Getty Images

Walt Disney announced Tuesday that it will push back the release of science-fiction sequel "Avatar 2" by a year, to December 2021, and it will debut new "Star Wars" films in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

"Avatar," released in 2009, is the highest-grossing movie in history, with $2.8 billion in global ticket sales.

Disney originally said it would release "Avatar 2" in 2014, before it changed the date to 2017 and then to December 2020. More sequels will follow, with "Avatar 3" to be released in 2023, "Avatar 4" in 2025, and "Avatar 5" in 2027, Disney said.

According to director James Cameron, the second and third installments of the franchise have already begun filming.

Disney did not reveal any other details regarding the planned "Star Wars" movies.

Disney acquired the "Avatar" franchise and several other films through its recent purchase of film and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. The combined studios now control over 38% of the 2019 domestic box office.

In addition to these updates, Disney announced several other changes and release dates through 2027, including several untitled Marvel and Pixar movies.

Disney's current Marvel offering, "Avengers: Endgame," is the largest theatrical release of all time, bringing in $2.23 billion so far.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said in a statement that the deal will help the company focus on providing stronger premium sports programming.
  • Sinclair said the 21 networks had 74 million subscribers and brought in $3.8 billion in revenue in 2018.