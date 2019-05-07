Disney delays 'Avatar 2,' sets dates for three 'Star Wars' films

Walt Disney announced Tuesday that it will push back the release of science-fiction sequel "Avatar 2" by a year, to December 2021, and it will debut new "Star Wars" films in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

"Avatar," released in 2009, is the highest-grossing movie in history, with $2.8 billion in global ticket sales.

Disney originally said it would release "Avatar 2" in 2014, before it changed the date to 2017 and then to December 2020. More sequels will follow, with "Avatar 3" to be released in 2023, "Avatar 4" in 2025, and "Avatar 5" in 2027, Disney said.

According to director James Cameron, the second and third installments of the franchise have already begun filming.

Disney did not reveal any other details regarding the planned "Star Wars" movies.

Disney acquired the "Avatar" franchise and several other films through its recent purchase of film and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. The combined studios now control over 38% of the 2019 domestic box office.

In addition to these updates, Disney announced several other changes and release dates through 2027, including several untitled Marvel and Pixar movies.

Disney's current Marvel offering, "Avengers: Endgame," is the largest theatrical release of all time, bringing in $2.23 billion so far.