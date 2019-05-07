Farmers feel the pain as lawmakers haggle over delayed disaster relief plan

It's been nearly seven months since Hurricane Michael swept through Greg Mims' farm in southwestern Georgia and all but wiped out his cotton harvest.

Since then, Mims has had to rebuild the farm irrigation system. He bought new seed to spread across his fields. Eventually, he wants to fix the equipment shelters that were destroyed in the storm, along with his farm shop. But federal aid is stalled in Washington, so progress has been painfully slow.

"Agriculture is the only thing that is really going on in our little rural community," Mims said. "It would help tremendously if we could get some type of financial aid."

Lawmakers in both parties typically work together to send help quickly following a natural disaster. But this time, aid for farmers like Mims has gotten tangled up inside a massive $17 billion disaster relief bill that has languished for months on Capitol Hill. The House is slated to tackle the legislation again this week, but Republicans and Democrats remained deadlocked over how much aid should go to Puerto Rico.

Democrats are seeking more food assistance for the island, full coverage for the cost of services from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and expanded funding for Medicaid for residents. But President Trump has opposed additional money for Puerto Rico, accusing officials there of mismanaging funds.

Senate Republicans offered a compromise last week that would provide $600 million in nutrition assistance along with $300 million to Puerto Rico through community development block grants. But Democrats fear that will not be enough to cover the years of rebuilding facing the island.