German parents could face $2,800 fine for failing to vaccinate children

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges nearly 600 points on growing trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Trading Nationread more

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance for new tariffs

"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.

Marketsread more

Lyft to report earnings for the first time as a public company

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

Technologyread more

These sectors worry Wall Street analysts in the ongoing U.S....

Wall Street analysts fear what a prolonged U.S. China trade war would do to their coverage universe.

Marketsread more

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

Investingread more

The Fed is preparing the US financial system for climate change,...

Powell wrote that the Federal Reserve viewed climate risks through the lens of potential "shocks to the system" in the form of severe weather events, rather than as a systemic...

Politicsread more

Misconduct at Kraft Heinz highlights pressure to meet bonus...

A number of former employees, executives and suppliers who spoke to CNBC say the culture at Kraft Heinz incentivized employees to first and foremost hit their targets, which...

Food & Beverageread more

How Joe Biden could win the battle but lose the war to Trump in...

Cook Political Report's David Wasserman is challenging two broadly-accepted understandings of the 2020 presidential race: that Joe Biden's moderation muddies his chance to...

Politicsread more

Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day as soon as...

Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...

Tech Guideread more

Goldman Sachs: Stick with shares of domestic companies, dividend...

For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.

Marketsread more

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the national debt is 'totally...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is flagging risks in the rising U.S. deficit.

Marketsread more
Health and Science

German parents could face $2,800 fine for failing to vaccinate children

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • The German government is looking to issue fines against parents who decide not to vaccinate their children against the measles. 
  • The country's Health Ministor Jens Spahn drafted a bill submitted to Chancellor Angela Merkel this week.
  • "No child in Germany would have to die from this disease," Spahn said in an interview with a German newspaper.
Jens Spahn,Federal Minister of Health, speaks in a press statement May 6, 2019.
Kay Nietfeld | picture alliance | Getty Images

German parents who chose to not vaccinate their children against the measles are facing a $2,800 fine.

The country's Health Ministor Jens Spahn submitted the bill to Chancellor Angela Merkel this week as an effort to combat the rising rates of the disease.

"In a free country I have to be able to rely on the fact that my counterpart does not endanger me unnecessarily. That, too, is a condition of freedom," Spahn said in an interview with German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. "No child in Germany would have to die from this disease."

Parents of eligible school-aged children will be fined for not vaccinating their children, and unvaccinated children under 6 will not be allowed to participate in preschool programs. Educators and people coming into close contact with children at schools also need to be vaccinated, Spahn said.

"We want to protect all children from getting infected with measles," he said.

Measles is highly contagious but preventable with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

Germany currently has reported some of the highest measles cases in the European Union, with 651 reported incidents from last March to February 2019, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. There were nearly 12,000 reported cases overall in the EU.

Worldwide, rates of the measles are rising. In the first two months of 2019, more than 34,000 people in Europe were infected with measles, according to the World Health Organization.

Last year, 72 people across Europe died from measles, according to the WHO.

The country isn't the first to use monetary fines as a way to encourage vaccinations. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced April 9 that residents of the Brooklyn borough had 48 hours to get the MMR vaccine or face $1,000 in fines. The city health department said Tuesday it's so far threatened to fine 84 people for failing to comply with the order. 

Next Article
Key Points
  • The CDC confirmed 60 new measles cases last week, bringing the 2019 total to 764 — highest in 25 years.
  • Of the new cases, 52 were reported in New York, where two large outbreaks are occurring.
  • Measles cases have now been confirmed in 23 states this year, Pennsylvania last week confirming its first case in 2019.