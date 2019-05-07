Google CEO says 'work on privacy and security is never done' as company adds privacy features to key products

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, speaks to the media before the opening of the Berlin representation of Google Germany in Berlin on January 22, 2019.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the privacy concerns surrounding his company on Tuesday, and told developers what they can expect in upcoming products.

"Our work on privacy and security is never done, and we want to do more to stay ahead of constantly evolving user expectations," Pichai said in his keynote address at Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference. "We've been working on a significant set of enhancements."

Those include an auto-delete feature — triggered by tapping on your profile picture — which lets users choose how long they want their data to be saved. They can choose a time between three and 18 months, or manually delete their data immediately.

Google is also launch incognito mode to Google Maps later this year, allowing users to keep Google from saving data after they search for locations or use the service for navigation.

It's been a tumultuous couple years for Google, as criticism about the way the company tracks users has made its way to lawmakers and regulators. Last year, the company acknowledged to a U.S. Senate committee that it had "made mistakes in the past" on privacy matters. Separately, Google was sued for allegedly storing the location data of users even when they turn off the location history setting.

Facebook, Google's biggest rival in online ads, is facing a fine of up to $5 billion from the Federal Trade Commission related to its alleged failure to gain explicit consent to share user data.