Here are the best and worst jobs of 2019

If you want a job in a growing field with high pay and low stress, you should probably like math, numbers and data.

Of the 10 best jobs for 2019 — based on income, anticipated growth rate, work environment and stress — five are in mathematical sciences, according to a new report released by CareerCast.com.

The ranking shows not only continued demand for workers with a STEM background — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — but also widespread need by companies for help sorting the massive amounts of data they collect.

"STEM fields have pretty much consistently been at the top of these reports, but the numbers aspect is interesting because so many industries need those positions," said Kyle Kensing, online content editor at CareerCast.