Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, Roku & more

Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing Inc. speaking at the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit in Washington D.C. on Dec. 6th, 2018.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Barclays downgraded Boeing to 'equal weight' from 'overweight'

Barclays said it believes that fliers will avoid the Boeing 737 Max when it's back in service.

"We expect the recovery of 737 MAX production to take longer than expected and our 2019-21 EPS & FCF forecasts are below consensus as a result. Our view is informed by our survey that indicates a large portion of fliers are likely to avoid 737 MAX for an extended period beyond when the grounding is lifted."

