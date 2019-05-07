Home price gains keep shrinking, but housing is still overpriced

Home prices are less heated this spring, but the largest metropolitan markets are still overpriced.

About 40% of the nation's top 50 markets, based on the number of homes, were overvalued in March, according to a new report from CoreLogic, which defines an overvalued market as one in which prices are at least 10% higher than the long term, sustainable level. In those markets, 16% were undervalued and 44% were at value.

This is an improvement from just a few years ago, when more than half of the nation's biggest markets were overvalued, but it still poses a barrier-to-entry for a large share of would-be home buyers, especially first-time buyers.