Home price gains keep shrinking, but housing is still overpriced

Stocks resume sell-off on trade-war threat, with the Dow down 380...

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Marketsread more

If these stocks break down, then you know the trade war is...

A downturn in the semiconductor space would be a meaningful warning sign in the trade war with China, J.P. Morgan say.

Marketsread more

Home prices are less heated this spring, but the largest metropolitan markets are still overpriced. About 40% of the nation's top 50 markets, based on the number of homes,...

Digital ad revenue in the U.S. surpassed $100 billion for the...

The Interactive Advertising Bureau says digital ad spending continues to grow much faster than in TV and other media.

Technologyread more

Tesla may be about to lose a key group of investors that have...

"We believe the appeal of Tesla shares to growth investors may fade," Barclays said.

Investingread more

Cramer: Companies still in China being told they have only...

People are saying that companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

Investingread more

Pompeo's support for Trump trade policies could complicate his...

While he is pushing the president's agenda, Mike Pompeo is risking his long alliance with free-trade groups like the Koch network, which backed him during his political rise.

Politicsread more

If Trump slaps China with threatened tariffs, the consumer could...

Analysts say if Trump follows through, U.S. consumers will be the ones to pick up the tab on apparel, shoes, toys and electronics.

Market Insiderread more

GM Cruise autonomous car unit valued at $19 billion with latest...

The $19 billion valuation comprises over one-third of GM's market value of roughly $54 billion. GM stock is up 25 percent this year, and company shares were up over 1% in...

Autosread more

Samsung folding phone orders will be automatically canceled by...

Samsung says customers have until May 31 to decide if they want to keep their order.

Technologyread more

Trump administration's message on Iran: 'Don't do business with...

President Trump signals the U.S. won't stand for Tehran's "support of terrorism" and threats to restart its nuclear program, Energy Secretary Rick Perry tells CNBC.

Energyread more

Unsophisticated investors overreact on 'Medicare for All,' warns...

Health-care stocks are underperforming the market because of investor alarm over political slogans from Democrats, says former Aetna CEO Ronald Williams.

Health and Scienceread more
Home price gains keep shrinking, but housing is still overpriced

Diana Olick@DianaOlick
Key Points
  • About 40% of the nation's top 50 markets, based on the number of homes, were overvalued in March, according to a new report from CoreLogic, which defines an overvalued market as one in which prices are at least 10% higher than the long term, sustainable level.
  • In those markets, 16% were undervalued and 44% were at value.
  • On a national level, home prices rose 3.7% annually in March, according to the report, less than the 4% annual increase in February
A realtor, at right, shows prospective buyers a property in Newport Beach, California.
Jamie Rector | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Home prices are less heated this spring, but the largest metropolitan markets are still overpriced.

About 40% of the nation's top 50 markets, based on the number of homes, were overvalued in March, according to a new report from CoreLogic, which defines an overvalued market as one in which prices are at least 10% higher than the long term, sustainable level. In those markets, 16% were undervalued and 44% were at value.

This is an improvement from just a few years ago, when more than half of the nation's biggest markets were overvalued, but it still poses a barrier-to-entry for a large share of would-be home buyers, especially first-time buyers.

VIDEO1:0701:07
San Francisco area home prices are down for the first time in seven years
The Exchange

On a national level, home prices rose 3.7% annually in March, according to the report, less than the 4% annual increase in February. Part of that is due to an increasing supply of homes for sale, but sellers are also finally coming to terms with reality. They are seeing their homes sit on the market longer because buyers simply can't afford the recent run-up in prices.

There is also a growing bifurcation in the market. High demand and short supply on the low end have kept prices high and slowed sales, while low demand and high supply on the high end has hit prices.

"The U.S. housing market continues to cool, primarily due to some of our priciest markets moving into frigid waters," said Dr. Ralph McLaughlin, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic. "But the broader market looks more temperate as supply and demand come into balance. With mortgage rates flat and inventory picking up, we expect more buyers to take advantage of easing housing market headwinds."

High prices not only keep current homeowners from moving, they have also stalled a large share of renters from becoming homeowners. Higher home prices keep more people renting, thereby driving rent demand and rental prices.

"The cost of either buying or renting in expensive markets puts a significant strain on most consumers," said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. "Nearly half of survey respondents – 44% of renters – cited the cost to rent in high-priced housing markets as the number one barrier to entry into homeownership. This is potentially forcing renters to wait longer to have the necessary down payment in these communities."

WATCH: The top housing markets for millennials

VIDEO1:1801:18
These are the top housing markets for millennials
Power Lunch