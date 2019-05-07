Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance new tariffs happen, further hitting stocks

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.Marketsread more
Gundlach believes the U.S. will increase tariffs on China further before an trade agreement is reached.Marketsread more
A downturn in the semiconductor space would be a meaningful warning sign in the trade war with China, J.P. Morgan says.Marketsread more
White House counsel Pat Cipollone says the documents "remain legally protected from disclosure under longstanding constitutional principles, because they implicate significant...Politicsread more
People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.Investingread more
Stocks could drop 10% to 20% if the United States and China both dig in during trade talks, according to finance professor at the Wharton School Jeremy Siegel.Marketsread more
The Interactive Advertising Bureau says digital ad spending continues to grow much faster than in TV and other media.Tech Driversread more
Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...Tech Guideread more
Home prices are less heated this spring, but the largest metropolitan markets are still overpriced. About 40% of the nation's top 50 markets, based on the number of homes,...Real Estateread more
Jeffrey Gundlach, the head of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, believes the U.S. will increase tariffs on China further before an trade agreement is reached.
"I think we're going to keep seeing more tension and I think the 25% tariff bump is better than 50% chance" of happening, Gundlach told Scott Wapner on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Tuesday. "Both the premier of China and the president of the United States want to come across that they prevailed and didn't give in."
"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach added.
If tariffs increase as scheduled on Friday, Gundlach thinks the U.S. stock market will sell-off further.
"It's already happening, I think. The market obviously doesn't want increased tariffs, so it's been kind of reacting to that," Gundlach said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.