Lyft riders in Phoenix will soon be able to hail Waymo driverless cars

Trade war fears crush stocks and sell-off could keep going if...

An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.

Lyft posts large loss in its first quarterly report as a public...

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Dow drops 470 points on growing trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance for new tariffs

"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Papa John's,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 7.

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

Cramer: Uber's IPO, tariffs could be a 'one-two punch' — sell...

"Even after today's huge losses, I am still concerned about what could happen on Friday," Jim Cramer says.

Papa John's swings to a loss as fallout from spat with founder...

Papa John's reported first-quarter net loss of $3.80 million, or 12 cents per share, down from a net income of $17.4 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

The US is terrible at building high-speed rail — here's why

The U.S. has no high-speed trains, aside from sections of Amtrak's Acela line in the Northeast Corridor. Watch to find out why.

Former creative director for Netflix puts water in a can, calls...

From its name to the melted skull on the front of the can, Liquid Death markets itself as the punk option for bottled water drinkers.

Polaris CEO calls potential tariff raises 'downright...

The CEO of manufacturing company Polaris is calling an impending tariff increase a catastrophe for his business.

Lyft riders in Phoenix will soon be able to hail Waymo driverless cars

Lora Kolodny@lorakolodny
  • Alphabet's Waymo, has partnered with Lyft to deploy driverless cars in the Phoenix area.
  • The agreement initially calls for 10 self-driving vehicles on the streets.
John Krafcik, chief executive officer of Waymo Inc.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Alphabet's Waymo unit said on Tuesday that its self-driving vehicles will be available in the Phoenix area for users of ride-hailing service Lyft.

"As a first step, we'll deploy 10 Waymo vehicles on Lyft over the next few months," Waymo CEO John Krafcik wrote in a post on Medium. "Once Waymo vehicles are on the platform, Lyft users in the area will have the option to select a Waymo directly from the Lyft app for eligible rides."

Waymo attained regulatory approval and began to operate its driverless cars in Phoenix last year with human supervisors on board in a program it called Waymo One

Truly driverless vehicles do not yet exist. However, ride-sharing businesses are eager for the advent of Level 4 autonomous vehicles, which would be able to operate in typical driving conditions without human supervision. These "robotaxis" could help ride-sharing businesses like Lyft and Uber skirt costs and liabilities associated with the human drivers on their platforms.

The Waymo-Lyft announcement follows promises made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in recent weeks that his electric car company should have 1 million vehicles capable of functioning as robotaxis on the road next year, and that owners of the cars should be able to generate tens of thousands of dollars from them annually.

When Tesla began to discuss its ambitions in self-driving technology in 2016, Musk said they would conduct a hands-free trip across the US by late 2017. They have yet to complete that mission. And Tesla has not yet announced any regulatory approvals to operate a driverless transportation network.

Uber previously paused its self-driving vehicle programs in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Toronto after a woman was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving car while was walking across the street one night in Tempe, Arizona, outside of Phoenix.

WATCH: Morgan Stanley upgrades Alphabet on Waymo hopes

Morgan Stanley upgrades Alphabet on Waymo hopes
Squawk on the Street