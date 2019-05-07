New York City cites 84 people for refusing to vaccinate amid measles outbreak

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges nearly 600 points on growing trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Trading Nationread more

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance for new tariffs

"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.

Marketsread more

Lyft to report earnings for the first time as a public company

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

Technologyread more

These sectors worry Wall Street analysts in the ongoing U.S....

Wall Street analysts fear what a prolonged U.S. China trade war would do to their coverage universe.

Marketsread more

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

Investingread more

The Fed is preparing the US financial system for climate change,...

Powell wrote that the Federal Reserve viewed climate risks through the lens of potential "shocks to the system" in the form of severe weather events, rather than as a systemic...

Politicsread more

Misconduct at Kraft Heinz highlights pressure to meet bonus...

A number of former employees, executives and suppliers who spoke to CNBC say the culture at Kraft Heinz incentivized employees to first and foremost hit their targets, which...

Food & Beverageread more

How Joe Biden could win the battle but lose the war to Trump in...

Cook Political Report's David Wasserman is challenging two broadly-accepted understandings of the 2020 presidential race: that Joe Biden's moderation muddies his chance to...

Politicsread more

Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day as soon as...

Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...

Tech Guideread more

Goldman Sachs: Stick with shares of domestic companies, dividend...

For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.

Marketsread more

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the national debt is 'totally...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is flagging risks in the rising U.S. deficit.

Marketsread more
Health and Science

New York City cites 84 people for refusing to vaccinate amid measles outbreak

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • New York City cites 84 people for refusing to vaccinate as the city's ongoing measles outbreak worsens.
  • Those issued a summons face a $1,000 fine for refusal to vaccinate and $2,000 in fines if they fail to show up in court.
  • The ongoing outbreak in New York is driving up the total measles cases nationwide.
A nurse demonstrates how a measles vaccine is administered at the Orange County Health Department on May 6, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | NurPhoto | Getty Images

New York City cited 84 people for refusing to vaccinate themselves or their children as the city's ongoing measles outbreak worsens, the city's health department said Tuesday.

The city's health department last month declared a state of emergency and ordered residents of Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood to get the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine or face a $1,000 fine. The city hasn't fined anyone yet, but it's summoned 84 people to appear in court for failing to comply with the order. They face up to $2,000 in fines if they fail to show, the city said.

Since the outbreak started, in October, city officials have confirmed 466 cases, the majority of which have occurred in Williamsburg. There have been 34 hospitalizations and nine admissions to the intensive care unit due to complications of the measles.

For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.

"This is the time to act," Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the health department's deputy commissioner for disease control, said in a statement. "Measles is a highly contagious disease."

The ongoing outbreak in New York City is driving up the total number of measles cases nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said the 2019 total is now at 764 — the highest in 25 years. It's also a record number of cases since the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Of the 60 new cases across the U.S. confirmed last week, 52 were reported in New York, where two large outbreaks are occurring.

Measles is highly contagious, yet preventable with the MMR vaccine. More parents are refusing to vaccinate their children, sometimes based on false information that vaccines cause autism. Measles spreads quickly and easily among people who aren't immunized.